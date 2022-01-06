Entertainment
Pakistani actor’s proud selfie is now a Twitter meme
Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has become an internet sensation with his fiery selfie. Last week, Mr. Siddiqui shared photos and videos of a “destruction ceremony” organized by the Karachi Customs Enforcement to get rid of narcotics by setting them on fire. In one of the photos he shared online, the actor was seen calmly taking a selfie as a massive fire raged behind him. The image is currently blowing up on Twitter, where it has been turned into a hilarious meme.
“Lit the narcotics on fire during the destruction of confiscated goods ceremony organized by the Karachi Customs (law enforcement),” Adnan Siddiqui wrote, sharing images of the event on Instagram. He added that the department had destroyed smuggled alcohol, cigarettes and betel nuts worth around $ 2.5 million.
The selfie quickly made its way to Twitter, where users wasted no time creating hilarious memes with it. Take a look at some of the funniest #AdnanSiddiqui memes that have taken over the microblogging platform:
my mamoo bring me victoria secret body lotion after stealing my mother’s land pic.twitter.com/Bot36gJcd5
cyber witch (@misandrisst) January 2, 2022
Reliable ????????#AdnanSiddiquipic.twitter.com/hPQhEabfsZ
Hnsl_Yar (@Hnslo_Yar) January 2, 2022
i am trying this for the first time#AdnanSiddiqui
Adnan siddiqui pic.twitter.com/OkJru0WVn9
Noman Akram (@M_NomanAkram) January 2, 2022
I made one #AdnanSiddiquipic.twitter.com/uayKMqOMhm
Saad ???? (@ notsaadi27) January 2, 2022
get ready for memes #AdnanSiddiquipic.twitter.com/GAKT04t5X3
?????????? | (@reereereeba) January 2, 2022
Reliable ????????#AdnanSiddiquipic.twitter.com/cpxn0xkbkQ
Nimmz __ ???? (Chlo_shaba_kato) January 2, 2022
For my part #AdnanSiddiquipic.twitter.com/ieTyqtE6WJ
Komal Ansari | free ???????? (@ DrKomal26) January 2, 2022
Germany attacks Poland, Belgium and France meanwhile in Switzerland. #AdnanSiddiquipic.twitter.com/fRcdLCNU2I
???? (@deejjavuu) January 2, 2022
So here is mine
MDR ????????#AdnanSiddiquipic.twitter.com/dlSHgALOGC
RAMSHA (@ Ramsha__12) January 2, 2022
While many celebrities would be reluctant to be turned into a meme, Mr Siddiqui appears to be enjoying his newfound fame on social media. “I’m finally here !!! How do you ask yourself? Well, when your memes start popping up on social media, you’ve come up through the ranks,” he wrote on Instagram yesterday.
Which meme made you laugh out loud? Let us know using the comments section.
Click for more new trends
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/offbeat/adnan-siddiqui-pakistani-actors-fiery-selfie-is-now-a-meme-thats-blowing-up-on-twitter-2692297
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]