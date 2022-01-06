Salman Khan brutally ashamed as he rehearsed for a dance, netizens say “Tond Nikal Gaya Hai”





Salman Khan is synonymous with six-a-side abs because he’s the one who got us all hooked on fitness. We still remember his chiseled physique in the song, OO Jaane Jaana. Over the years, we’ve seen many actors admit how Salman motivated them to get in shape and get their six pack abs. We’ve also seen how, at every other event, Salman is asked to take off his shirt to display his perfect body. However, we never saw it coming that the Dabangg the actor will be brutally humiliated. Salman Khan is without a doubt one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. Despite his age, he manages to look fit and work out. Salman Khan’s dance video goes viral on the internet and internet users brutally troll him. Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda Brutally Trolled For His Dress As Internet User Says “Bhikari Jaisa Kyun Lagta Hai” 56-year-old actor Salman Khan faces social media trolling as his dance rehearsal video of his Dabangg the tour goes viral on the internet. In the video, Salman can be seen dancing, however, a section of social media trolled the actor over his body. Shaming him, internet users made statements like “Tond nkl gya h”, “Bhai ka potli nikal aaya …” and “Are bhai … apka pet bikul mere jesa lag raha he …” The one of them also mentioned that Salman’s body in the movie, Antim was fake and commented, “This shows that Salman’s body was fake in Antim ab dekho kitna pet nikla hai. “ Salman Khan had previously graced the performance of his brother, Arbaaz Khan, Pinch 2. During one segment, Arbaaz read a nasty comment which claimed that Salman had a wife named Noor and a 17-year-old daughter, whom he had been hiding in Dubai. Reading the commentary, Arbaaz said: “Kahan chhupa baitha hai darpok. Bharat mein sab jaante hain ke tu Dubai mein apni biwi noor aur 17 saal ki beti ke saath hai. Bharat ke log ko kab tak murkh banaiga.” Recommended Reading: Shehnaaz Gill on Handling the Death of Sidharth Shukla, Says “Unka Account Mere Saath Band Ho Gaya” Hearing the comment, Salman was at first taken aback and confusedly asked Arbaaz who the question was directed to. When Arbaaz assured Salman that the issue was directed against him, the Tiger Zinda Hai The actor gave the troll a decent answer and said in Hindi that these people are very knowledgeable about everything, more than the celebrities themselves. He said: “These people are very knowledgeable. This is rubbish. I don’t know who they talked to or where they posted.” Going further, Salman Khan said everyone knew he was staying at Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai and refuted the comment. He added: “Does this person really think I’m going to make them worthy of an answer? Brother, I don’t have a wife. I have lived in India, at Galaxy Apartments, since I was nine. not respond to this person, all of India knows where I live. ” On the labor front, Salman Khan is currently seen hosting the reality show, Big boss 15. Read more: Mira Rajput gives a preview of the Christmas present that Misha and Zain received from their “grandfather” Neliima Azeem SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android Where IOS (Apple)

