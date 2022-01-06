Happy Birthday Diljit Dosanjh: Soorma to Udta Punjab, how the beloved pop star made her mark in Bollywood





Today, Diljit Dosanjh is synonymous with good music, an overflowing sense of humor and his love for fashion. The Punjabi pop star has slowly and steadily spread his wings across India and has become a much-loved star. From his rowdy music as Lover to his outspoken social media presence, Diljit has won millions of hearts. In addition to thrilling fans to his music, Diljit has also starred in a number of Punjabi films. And while in the north, Diljit was already a well-received pop star and actor, he expanded his fan base when he entered Bollywood in 2016 with Udta Punjab. Alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt among others, Diljit shone like a brilliant spark. The important film, which revolved around the drug threat in Punjab, saw Diljit play the role of a cop named Sartaj Singh. Not only the praise and love from the fans, but Diljit was also critically acclaimed. While Udta Punjab was the beginning of Bollywood discovering Diljit’s lineup as an actor, it continued its momentum. The actor delivered a knockout performance in Soorma in which he was the lead male actor. Carrying the film on his shoulders, Diljit will make you wonder if he was not a former hockey player in his past life. Phillauri, Arjun Patiala, Soorma and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari are other films where Diljit has experimented as an actor. Her most beloved role to date, after Udta Punjab, has been Good Newwz. Alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, Diljit showed up on the big screen with his character in Good Newwz. His punchlines and comedic timing alongside co-star Kiara Advani were a treat for Diljit fans who kept us entertained and kept us hooked. Did you know? During the promotions of Good Newwz, Diljit had been on the cover of a major fashion magazine with his co-stars. However, the actor only posed for the cover and did not give an interview as he was unsure of his English. Speaking to BBC Asian Network in 2020, Diljit addressed the incident. He said, “It’s a flaw. Everyone has flaws. Mine is that I don’t know English. Yes, there was an English lady who wanted to take my interview. They specially called us to London to click on our photos. I was so stunned even when I was on the plane. I was like these people giving us tickets, booking hotels, just to click photos. Click on it anywhere or.” He added, “When the photos were taken, madam ji said she had to do interviews. She was interviewing everyone in English. Main bas katt liya paaji wahan se (I just left the place). J said thank you, just click on the pictures please. “ Diljit’s candid nature, his self-esteem quotient, and his attitude as such make him a much-loved star. We wish the musician-actor a very happy birthday! ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh in Taapsee Pannu; Bollywood celebrities who called out their peers

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/happy-birthday-diljit-dosanjh-soorma-udta-punjab-how-beloved-pop-star-has-made-mark-bollywood-986043 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos