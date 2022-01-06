Entertainment
‘Women of the Movement’: Mississippi Actor Plays Prosecutor in ABC Series Emmett Till Murder Trial | Local news
TUPELO Mississippian Todd Barnett has played an important role in a new ABC limited series, “Women of the Movement”, which centers on the life of Mamie Till-Mobley, Emmett Till’s mother, whose death and lawsuit has tracking of his assassins helped start the civil rights movement.
Barnett was chosen to play Robert B. Smith III, a Ripley native and former FBI agent who served as an assistant prosecutor in the murder trial of the Emmett Till assassins.
The 44-year-old actor was first exposed to acting in a few plays during his time at Itawamba Community College. As he recalls, his acting at the time was “awful”, but the experience sparked a spark, and he’s been stoking the flames for years now.
Barnett made his stage debut at the Tupelo Community Theater, where he first performed in “Star Spangled Girl” in 2009.
The Houlka native is currently an assistant director for the upcoming production of “Steel Magnolias” at TCT, and to date most of his acting experience has been on this stage in downtown Tupelo.
Barnett worked as a professional actor for about a decade, represented by Angie Moncrief of Action Talent Agency in Jackson.
He has played supporting roles in several television shows and films, including the Netflix film “The Highwaymen” starring Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson, where he played a reporter interviewing the two Texas Rangers who led the group that killed the Notorious criminals Bonnie and Clyde.
But if he’s no stranger to the camera, it’s Barnett’s biggest role to date.
Barnett first auditioned for a small role in “Women of the Movement” before being offered the role of Robert Smith and spending a month filming scenes for the series.
‘That’s what you should do’
Not only is Barnett’s role in “Women in the Movement” his most important role to date, but it’s also the first time he’s portrayed a real person.
The roles played by the actors are generally fictional, Barnett said, which gives them the freedom to shape the character into whoever they would like them to be.
Preparing to play Robert B. Smith III, Barnett dined with Jak Smith, the now 74-year-old son of the prosecutor.
Jak Smith, a lawyer from Tupelo, has also served as a consultant to other actors on the show, stopping in February 2021 to share his childhood memories of the trial and show them letters sent to his father by supporters and detractors.
With Barnett, Smith shared specific insights into his father’s personality, explaining that he was humble and appreciated, but had a serious demeanor and intensely focused.
“It was the experience of a lifetime,” Barnett said. “It’s the kind of thing actors dream of, talking to someone who can tell you how that person acted, thought or felt.”
In the series, Barnett sought to embody the bravery Smith had in being a native of Ripley and taking on the role of Deputy District Attorney, as he believed that prosecuting Emmett Till’s assassins was the right thing to do.
“It’s the right thing to do” became a sort of mantra that echoed through Barnett’s head as he described Smith. Channeling that bravery into the character also added a level of confidence for Barnett as an actor.
“You got these concrete ideas about the kind of guy he was and the ideals and what he stood for,” Barnett said. “I never had a question about ‘What am I doing in the courtroom?’ I know.”
Work with Gil Bellows
Barnett rehearsed a lot on his own. He studied the script, not only by learning the lines, but by studying every word and every punctuation mark.
He also worked closely with longtime actor Gil Bellows, best known for playing Tommy Williams in “The Shawshank Redemption”. In “Women of the Movement”, Bellows played the role of Senior Prosecutor Gerald Chatham.
Playing the part of Chatham not only playing a real person, but also an important person in history that most people will first learn from her performance meant a lot to Bellows.
“After a blessed and wonderful journey, kind of backtracked into the storytelling world, I got to play the most important and greatest character that I will probably ever have played,” Bellows said.
Barnett and Bellows, along with Timothy Hutton, had nightly discussions about what was going on in the courtroom, what was under the dialogue in each scene.
The atmosphere on set was electric, Barnett said, not only because of the talent but also the rich content and dialogue of the script, which is based on the book “Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil” Rights Movement ”by Devery S. Anderson.
The weight of recreating history
Barnett spent most of March 2021 starring in “Women of the Movement” and is set to appear in episodes four through six of the series.
During filming, the actors stayed at a hotel in Clarksdale and traveled to the surrounding area to shoot scenes for the series.
The parts of the series in which Barnett appeared were filmed at the Sumner Courthouse, the location where the trial took place.
“It’s like being at the place where Lennon was shot or Elvis’ birthplace,” Barnett said. “He’s got this heaviness.”
There was an effort to keep the story true to the story. Actual court transcripts were used for some dialogues. Until family members and those involved in the affair visit the set.
“It was America’s first televised murder trial,” Bellows said. “So when we think about the significance in that context, considering where we are today and how you can draw a straight line between the two, it’s both deeply tragic and extremely poignant.”
It was at times humiliating and moving for Barnett to grasp the weight and importance of acting in a series that chronicles the murder, public funeral and trial in search of justice for Emmett Till, 14, one of the first sparks of the civil rights movement. .
Barnett recalled a scene from the musical “Hamilton” about being in “the room where this is happening”.
“Everyone has understood that this is sacred ground,” Barnett said. “To be in the room where it happened, sitting at the actual table, and you are recreating some of the iconic photographs from the trial.”
The bellows felt the same. With the birth of her children and her role in “The Shawshank Redemption,” Bellows said portraying Chatham was one of the most profound experiences of her life.
“I don’t know how it could get better”
For the first time, Barnett has an important role in a television series that will be seen by millions of people. He described the anticipation as both exciting and terrifying at the same time, but he’s delighted people are seeing her and hopes her appearance will be well received.
“It’s the biggest role I’ve had to date, and it’s quite a bit of screen time,” Barnett said. “I’ve had really good feedback on set from some of my cast mates, so I was delighted with that. And I hope that will lead to more opportunities.”
With executive producers including Jay-Z and Will Smith on board, the series created and written by Marissa Jo Cerar and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood is already gaining a lot of buzz.
For Barnett, appearing in “Women of the Movement” is the culmination of her efforts so far.
“I don’t know how it could improve,” Barnett said. “Every time I walk on a plateau, that’s what I worked for. That’s what all this climbing this mountain is for.
“I once heard an actor say, ‘I don’t play because I want to, I play because I have to.’ And it’s embedded in me. It’s in my DNA, “he added.” I think that me and a lot of other actors, the best way to express what’s in us is ‘Give me a camera or give me a scene and let me go because I can be someone else.’ “
Impact of the series
The main thing Barnett hopes viewers will take away from watching the show is the same thing he got while playing it: a history lesson.
He remembered hearing about Emmett Till’s murder and the ensuing school trial. But having the scenes recreated in front of your own eyes, having a helping hand in bringing that story to life, makes it even more real.
“I walked away from it thinking, ‘Absolutely, that should have boosted the civil rights movement,'” Barnett said.
And the story is still as relevant today as it was then, Barnett said, and the tragic story of Till’s murder is worth telling and repeating.
“I believe this story can do a lot to light up people’s minds as to why people who are darker skinned than me have reservations and ambivalence about the experience of being American citizens,” Bellows said. “I think this particular story is one of the brightest examples of the inaccuracy, indifference and utter atrocity of what happened.”
Bellows hopes that everyone who watches will realize that everyone is from a mother and father, and that no parent should ever see what happened to Till happen to their child.
“My hope is that people watch this and understand that it’s not just entertainment,” Bellows said. “It’s history. It’s a fact.”
