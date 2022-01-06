Retro Refresh – The return of old Hollywood hair





Arturo Holmes / MG21Getty Images

Anyone with even a faint understanding of fashion knows that trends are circular: what was popular decades ago could be reincarnated on the catwalk next season. “But the saying ‘trends repeat themselves’ doesn’t just apply to fashion,” says Los Angeles-based vintage hairstylist and vintage clothing collector Gregory Russell, who shot 1950s Hollywood footage, 1960 and 1970 to create styles generating buzz. for clients including Anya Taylor-Joy and Lily Collins. “We’ve hit the saturation point of beach waves on the red carpet, so now I’m looking back in time for inspiration to create styles that feel fresh and different.” Unlike the women of old, who spent hours in the salon under a drying hood or lay down with curly hair, those who chase everything from a subtle finger wave to a sky-high bouffant now have technology on their side. With today’s styling tools and hair care products, replicating a vintage look – whether you’re sitting in a stylist’s chair or DIYing with a YouTube tutorial or retro styling guide – is much easier than you might expect. Frazer harrisonGetty Images Most experts recommend starting with a classic style photo that speaks to you, keeping the texture and cut of your hair in mind. For voluminous curls, consider Diana Ross or Bianca Jagger in the 1970s; for bobbed hair, look at Lauren Bacall in the 1950s; and for long dramatic locks, think Brigitte Bardot or Ronettes in the 1960s. Ariana Grande collaborated with her stylist Josh Liu, for example, to create a sleek, ponytail wedding look based on Audrey’s. Hepburn. Funny head bun, while stylist Renato Campora used disco-era Jerry Hall as inspiration for Jessica Chastain’s effervescent curls at Tammy Faye’s eyes first. ANGELA WEISSGetty Images Once you’ve picked your inspiration, the next step is to choose the right styling tools and products to help you achieve it. Campora swears by Fekkai Full Blown Volume Shampoo, £ 20, which he used to add lasting body and bounce to Chastain’s Coils. For a brilliant Marilyn Monroe blowout, like the one stylist Jason Alarcon created for Saweetie at the MTV Video Music Awards, try BabyLiss’ Big Hair Roller Brush, £ 50. Other tools that can make retro styling a cinch: Schwarzkopf Professional Silhouette Setting Lotion, £ 9.45, preps hair before setting; T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe, £ 115, creates pin-up waves; and Hershesons The Everyday Essentials Brush, £ 26, smooths and shapes hair after heat styling. SHE Edit: Hollywood Hair Puff volume shampoo Big Hair Care Hot Air Styler Silhouette Setting Lotion – Super Hold Schwarzkopf Professional £ 9.45 LUXE volumizing hot rollers The everyday brush The goal of any new (or old, but reinvented) style is to feel confident when you wear it. “Sometimes when people try on retro-inspired hair, they’re worried it’ll look in costume,” says Russell. “So I remind them that the women we use as inspiration are some of the chicest in the world. Why wouldn’t you want to be like them? ‘ This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elle.com/uk/beauty/hair/a38674649/old-hollywood-hair-trend/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos