The Suicide Squad polka dot actor praises Peacemaker spinoff show





Suicide Squad star David Dastmalchian reveals he got his first glimpse of Peacemaker and enthusiastically praises the HBO spinoff series Max.

David Dastmalchian, who played Polka-Dot Man in James GunnThe suicide squad, praised the new spinoff seriesPeacemaker. The upcoming John Cena character-centric show of the same name is created, written, and heavily directed by Gunn, who serves as the showrunner for the DC Extended Universe series.Peacemakeris scheduled to air its first three episodes on HBO Max on January 13, with the remainder of Season 1 released weekly. Cena’s Peacemaker made his debut alongside Dastmalchian’s Polka-Dot Man in the Gunn sequel / David Ayer’s poorly-received movie soft reboot in 2016,Suicide Squad. While both characters have proven popular with fans, the director saw instant potential in the first, a character who fights to achieve peace using all the heinous violence necessary. Although he is shot and left for dead in the last act ofThe suicide squad, a post-credits scene shows him recovering from his injuries under the watchful eyes of Amanda Waller’s crew, setting up this spinoff series that had already finished filming by the time the film was released. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Peacemaker Fixes Dick Jokes Mistake Of John Cena’s Suicide Squad As the first reactions start to come from those who have seen some of thePeacemakerAt first, Cena’s former teammate offers a particularly rave review. Dastmalchian takes to Twitter with his initial reaction and uses caps lock heavily, assuring his followers that they won’t be disappointed with what Gunn & Co. has cooked up. He also sends special thanks to two members of the supporting cast: Jennifer Holland, who plays Waller’s assistant, Emilia Harcourt; and Steve Agee, who plays Belle Reve Penitentiary Warden John Economos. Check out Dastmalchian’s original post below:

While fans might not expect anyone from the original film to be overly critical of the HBO Max spin-off, the actor isn’t alone in his assessment, as the first reviews ofPeacemaker have been strongly positive. Like withThe suicide squad, who wowed critics by sending in the serious superhero movies that have saturated Hollywood today, articles published so far have praised Gunn for bringing that irreverence to the TV format and breathing new life into it. to a DCEU who sometimes had trouble finding his footing. Images released so far suggest that the series will continue in the humoristically violent vein of its source film, but Cena stressed that family serves as a thematic thread as the series explores the background of its title character.

While its streaming serial format serves it well as the film industry grapples with another rise in COVID cases,Peacemakerhasn’t come out entirely unscathed from the pandemic, as the LA red carpet premiere scheduled for this week was recently canceled. Luckily for superhero fans, this won’t delay the show’s release in any way, as all of the required footage for Season 1 is already in the box. Since this occurs after a new delay forMorbius Designed for a rather sparse January, viewers will likely be eager to tune in when the DCEU show drops its first episodes next week. Next: HBO Max: Every Movie & TV Show Coming In January 2022

Source: David dastmalchian The end of the silent sea explained

About the Author Alexander harrison

(274 articles published)

Alex is Editor-in-Chief and Screenwriter of Cinema / TV News at Screen Rant. After earning a BA in English from Brown University, he spent a year confined to Scotland to complete an MA in Film Studies from the University of Edinburgh, which he says is a pleasant and bustling city. He now lives and works in Milan, Italy. More from Alexander Harrison

