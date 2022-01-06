Bollywood vs Disney, who will win before the Spring Festival holidays?

Promotional material for Chhichhore Photo: Courtesy of Douban

A total of 11 films are slated to hit mainland Chinese theaters on Friday, weeks before the Spring Festival holiday. Among them, the only two foreign language films, Disney’s Charm and India Chhichhore, both of which have done well in their home markets, will end up going head-to-head in the world’s largest film market.

But Chinese film watchers say their prospects don’t look good for their weekend opening, and they likely won’t be able to beat the US sci-fi action flick. Matrix resurrections when it was released the following weekend due to its large number of die-hard fans in China.

According to the Maoyan ticketing platform, among the 11 films, Disney’s Charm tops the most anticipated list, followed by Chinese comedy Back to love and horror movie Wuneiyouren, while Chhichhore ranks fourth.

“None of the 11 films will be a blockbuster this weekend. Charm currently enjoys the greatest popularity, it only has 50,000 interested people, less than for a domestic children’s cartoon [debuting on Saturday] with over 70,000 people, according to Maoyan, ”Beijing-based film critic Shi Wenxue told the Global Times.

Debut in North America on November 24, 2021, Charm won $ 116 million worldwide. But on the Chinese press review platform Douban, Charm has only a mediocre score of 6.4 / 10, which does not bode well for its performance in China.

Xiao Fuqiu, a Shanghai-based film critic, told the Global Times that since Charm comes from the same production team that made the blockbuster animated films Frozen and Zootopia, the solid reputation of these films could help Charm get a boost in China, allowing it to beat Indian film.

While the two were somewhat at odds over Charmchances of, the two film watchers were not optimistic about the performance of Chhichhore.

I thought the film was directed by Nitesh Tiwari, whose previous work Dangal Set a record for Indian films on mainland China grossing $ 193 million in 2017, the new film does not have a superstar like Aamir Khan in Dangal. Additionally, the film was released in India in 2019, and therefore as an older film, it looks less appealing.

“This Indian movie can’t beat Matrix resurrections, although the sci-fi sequel did not receive good reviews in North America. China still has a lot of fans for the franchise, ”said Shi.

Matrix resurrections is scheduled to hit Chinese theaters on January 14. Maoyan shows that more than 140,000 Chinese moviegoers want to see the film. It debuted in North America on December 22, 2021, but did not receive great reviews from critics or the public.

In addition to the two foreign-language films, the other nine films are all domestic, including one on the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

While most of the films coming out Friday started presales earlier in the week, presales for Charm did not start until late Thursday afternoon.

“Perhaps this is a strategy of the Disney marketing team, as they may fear that the announcement of low presales will lead to negative word of mouth before the film is released,” Shi said.

Xiao noted that Disney did not go to great lengths to promote the film in the Chinese film market, which may show a lack of confidence that Chinese audiences will click on the culture portrayed in the film, which takes place in a magical version of Columbia.