Hollywood actor compares Dubai’s Burj Khalifa to the Tower of Babel

Actor Nathaniel Buzolic, known for his roles in Hacksaw Ridge and Vampire Diaries, took advantage of a recent visit to Dubai to share a Bible lesson and the gospel with his 2 million followers online.

Buzolic, an outspoken Christian, posted a photo of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai during the holidays and used the Genesis of the Tower of Babel story to tell about the Savior of the world.

Come, let’s build us a city and a tower with its peaks in the heavens and make a name for ourselves, it cited on Instagram with the photo of the famous building. It was man’s plan in the book of Genesis, it was man’s desire for a long time. This plan was not to glorify God but to glorify oneself. Not to honor the glory of God but to compete with the glory of God with his own.

Despite being a mainstream movie star, the Australian artist regularly uses his platform to share the gospel.

God will scatter the nations and choose one man after this event, Buzolic continued of the Tower of Babel. And through this man, God will make himself a people. A people who would be responsible for honoring God, following God, and bringing God back to all nations once more. And from Abraham, one man will come from Israel who will rule over all men. For this man was promised by God and sent by God the Messiah.

The 38-year-old then encouraged his followers to trust God alone.

There is only one name in heaven or on earth that can bring salvation from the curse of man’s sin. Mans initial desire to boast. This name is Yeshua. Jesus of Nazareth, writes Buzolic. Glory to God in the highest heavens.

He ended his message with a description of the photo. Currently pictured the tallest tower in the world, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Stretching as close to the heavens as possible.

In recent days, Buzolic has posted several photos of Israel with Bible messages. In a message he was talking of Jesus as a healer. The Originals star too share about Satan tempting Christ in the wilderness. In each message shared, he recalled the Word of God and his strong Christian faith.

In an interview with Knowledge in 2018, Buzolic spoke about how he navigates as a Christian while working in Hollywood and the television industry.

Buzolic explained that her faith is helpful in letting me log out of a business based on your appearance, how much money you make, how relevant you are, and how many followers you have.

Look at the teachings of Jesus. It is an absolute upside down kingdom where the person who is last is first, the person who serves is considered the greatest in the kingdom of God, he added.

During this interview, he also said that not everyone needs another star. Instead, he must begin to listen to the truth of what Jesus said.

Buzolic came to know Jesus Christ as his Savior at age 27, after encountering a number of dead ends in his life. I saw a huge difference, he said after making the decision to follow Jesus.

Since becoming a believer, Buzolic has revealed that he has shared Christ with others on television and film sets. He noted that in talking to people in show business, what you start to realize is that the people who are so against haven’t really had a chance to have explained who Jesus is and what he is. represents very well.

In addition to acting, Buzolic founded Palm Sunday Company, a clothing and apparel company inspired by the gospel.