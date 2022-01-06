And just like that Episode 6 recap: Thoughts galore

So she moves in with barely more than a mail order mattress and a vintage lamp, only to be tormented by a constant beep, the source of which she cannot find. Anthony insists it must be the dishwasher (it’s still the dishwasher!) And tells her to shut it off again and again, to no avail.

Apparently, Anthony is now the one Carrie calls out for such things, which seems downright hit and miss. If Willie Garson hadn’t died during filming, maybe Stanford would have been in this scene instead. Perhaps they were meant to assume that with the brutal exit of Stanny Anthonys and Carries, the mutual partner and crime, the two bonded in their collective downfall. But guessing is all we can do since we haven’t been given a lot of context.

That’s why it’s just so strange to see Carrie accompany Anthony to his facelift consultation. Anthony says Charlotte is up to his ears in kids, and that’s the reason he’s typing Carrie instead, but come on. This is the kind of thing Charlotte would take the time for.

The sprawling franchise revolutionized the way women were portrayed onscreen. And the show is not over yet.

Either way, the handsome young plastic surgeon, Dr Paul David (Jonathan Groff), tells Anthony that he doesn’t need a facelift, but then quickly turns his attention to Carrie, using computer images. sophisticated to show her the range of options she has for a bit of a refresh. Carrie makes jokes, but as she stares in the eye at a digital version of who she was and could be again, sort of if she’s willing to shell out the cash, she’s tempted.

This is where many of us are going to feel disappointed with our heroine. Carrie is not a real housewife! She should be on top of that sort of thing! Doesn’t that defeat the purpose of a show focused on aging women if it even contemplates that?