And just like that Episode 6 recap: Thoughts galore
I just billed for tomatoes, Carrie once told her boyfriend Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) in the original Sex and the City, I’m not able to buy an apartment.
Things change.
In this weekly episode, we reunite with Carrie, our perpetual upscale girl, on a final visit to her new downtown. She looks out of floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Hudson in a shot reminiscent of that episode of Season 3 of Sex and the City in which she escapes to Los Angeles and visits a $ 3 million house with the Carrie Fisher’s personal assistant Keith Travers (Vince Vaughn). (That’s where the guys here beat up New York men, Carrie says: real estate.)
But now that Carrie is inundated with big life insurance payouts and plans to move out of the apartment they shared, she’s on a mission to find a new place. While she can pick almost any charming spot in old Manhattan with all the moldings she wants, instead she chooses a spacious, austere, blindingly bright modern loft that she doesn’t even like.
Part of Carries’ motivation in making this decision is that she feels bad that she dragged Seema around so many different apartments without buying one. Rather than prolong the research further, she is content to settle for this place on paper. But his deepest motivation, it seems, is his need for a fresh start. She doesn’t want to go back to her old apartment because she feels like she is withdrawing.
So she moves in with barely more than a mail order mattress and a vintage lamp, only to be tormented by a constant beep, the source of which she cannot find. Anthony insists it must be the dishwasher (it’s still the dishwasher!) And tells her to shut it off again and again, to no avail.
Apparently, Anthony is now the one Carrie calls out for such things, which seems downright hit and miss. If Willie Garson hadn’t died during filming, maybe Stanford would have been in this scene instead. Perhaps they were meant to assume that with the brutal exit of Stanny Anthonys and Carries, the mutual partner and crime, the two bonded in their collective downfall. But guessing is all we can do since we haven’t been given a lot of context.
That’s why it’s just so strange to see Carrie accompany Anthony to his facelift consultation. Anthony says Charlotte is up to his ears in kids, and that’s the reason he’s typing Carrie instead, but come on. This is the kind of thing Charlotte would take the time for.
The universe of sex and the city
The sprawling franchise revolutionized the way women were portrayed onscreen. And the show is not over yet.
Either way, the handsome young plastic surgeon, Dr Paul David (Jonathan Groff), tells Anthony that he doesn’t need a facelift, but then quickly turns his attention to Carrie, using computer images. sophisticated to show her the range of options she has for a bit of a refresh. Carrie makes jokes, but as she stares in the eye at a digital version of who she was and could be again, sort of if she’s willing to shell out the cash, she’s tempted.
This is where many of us are going to feel disappointed with our heroine. Carrie is not a real housewife! She should be on top of that sort of thing! Doesn’t that defeat the purpose of a show focused on aging women if it even contemplates that?
But maybe we should give our daughter a little grace, because maybe Carrie Bradshaw doesn’t have as thick skin as Sarah Jessica Parker.
Since the footage for this series aired, members of the public have made scathing comments about the star’s appearances, rating they all looked a bit worse in wear. There was a backlash, as it should be, even from the actresses themselves. In November, Parker hit back Vogueshouting misogynistic chatter.
That’s what they do to women, Miranda says in a line that reflects both the intrigue and the negativity the stars have faced. They keep us from aging.
Seen in this light, it’s not so crazy that a character of Carries’ age (and socioeconomic status and privilege) could feel the pressure and get caught up in this trap, especially since her husband has just died; two of his best friends, Samantha and Stanford, bailed out; and nowhere feels like home. Not much has happened in Carries’ life, and if she’s looking for ways to feel better, erasing a few frown lines might seem like an easy fix.
Of course, Miranda is there to let Carrie know that the doctor is only manipulating her and that she doesn’t need to fall down the rabbit hole. And Charlotte reassures her that if she actually wants to go under the knife, that’s perfectly OK. The two play angel and devil on Carries’ shoulders on a sunny picnic that has all the feel of the classic dinner scenes that were ubiquitous in the original Sex and the City.
While the three of them sip alcohol-free wine because Miranda has, in fact, quit drinking as a woman, Miranda confesses to Charlotte: she slept with Che in Carries’ kitchen.
Miranda knew Charlotte would be stunned, and she’s right. It’s a case, Charlotte said accusingly.
It was a finger, Miranda retorts.
She downplays the importance of the act, but ultimately Miranda knows she doesn’t have answers to Charlotte’s questions: is she gay now? Doesn’t she want to be with Steve anymore? Was it a one-time thing or something that could happen again?
By the end of this episode, we at least have the answer to the latter: Miranda texts Che, asking him to come out again.
But at the end of the day, what Charlotte wants to know is what’s wrong with the people who stay who they were?
On the surface, she blurted out this in response to the bombshell Miranda just dropped and in reference to her struggles earlier in the episode with Roses’ new identity as Rock. But it’s more than that. Charlotte worked very hard for her, happy forever. All she ever wanted was marriage, kids, and an apartment on Park Avenue, and she’s got it all. she Finished. This is why the change makes Charlotte so uncomfortable. If other people around her are going through such unexpected and drastic changes, what else could she not see coming?
As for Carrie, she also finds herself in the mindset that change isn’t always a good thing. She decides to sell this downtown apartment and return to her old home. She also decides to don her old Carrie necklace, the ultimate relic from the original series, as it helps her see each other again when she looks at herself in the mirror. Turns out she doesn’t need a facelift to do it.
Things I can’t help but think about
If Carrie wasn’t already Seemas’ favorite client, she certainly is now. It’s not because they became shopping buddies, or because Seema is bringing Carrie to the Patel family’s Diwali party, or even because Seema confides in Carrie about her relationship and relationship issues. her bossy parents (though all of this is a sign that their friendship is blossoming). It’s the fact that Seema is about to cash two big commissions on Carrie in an extremely short period of time.
I’m happy to see the show keep its promise to make sure the new characters are layered together, which in Nya’s case comes from her struggle over whether or not to have a baby. Still, it’s a plot we’ve already seen in triplicate in Sex and the City: in Mirandas’ surprise pregnancy; in Charlotte’s fertility issues, adoption and eventual pregnancy; and in Carries an internal battle over whether she’s a baby. For this reason, unfortunately, will it or does not appear to be redundant.
Sex and the City OG fans won’t see it as so odd that Charlotte finds Che attractive. Even though Samantha was openly sexually released, Charlotte was always adventurous between the sheets. Remember in the original series when the ladies were all appalled by one of Miranda’s marathon man sexual addictions? Charlotte was the one who shrugged. Trey likes to do it, she said of her husband at the time, speechless. Were married.
