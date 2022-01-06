The Northwest Maritime Center and Wooden Boat Festival team present the “Ask An Expert” series starting Thursday





PORT TOWNSEND – Traveling the world the old fashioned way, electrifying your boat, blasting your way as a woman in the shipbuilding community: these are some of the topics for the online winter series “Ask an Expert »Starting today at 5 pm. The Northwest Maritime Center and Wooden Boat Festival team present the six-part series via Zoom, at $ 35 for the series pass, which includes on-demand viewing of most programs through mid -April. One-time programs cost $ 9.99 each, with the exception of the last installment on March 17. This presentation, “LGBTQ + and Finding My Way in the Maritime Industry” with Susan Brittain, is free to the public. To buy, visit www.woodenboat.org/ask-an-expert. “It’s a very exciting lineup this year,” said Barb Trailer, director of the Wooden Boat Festival who collaborated on the series. Here is the schedule of programs, all to be broadcast live from 5 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. • Today: Sailor and author Nigel Calder discusses electrifying boats – with existing and predictable technology – to reduce their carbon footprint. • January 20: “She Builds: Wit & Wisdom from Three Port Townsend Woman Boatbuilders” brings together women shipbuilders and boat designers for a conversation about projects big and small as well as the challenges they have faced. Kaci Cronkhite moderates the discussion with Julia Maynard, Diana Talley and Esther Whitmore. • February 3: “Voyaging Revivals of Oceania: How Ancient Navigation and Boatbuilding Is Useful Today” with sailor and cultural anthropologist Mimi George exploring how ancient knowledge of navigation and shipbuilding can be applied to today’s problems. • February 17: “Creating a Ship Management Plan” with Andy Stewart and Zachary Simonson-Bond looks at the management of competing interests in ownership and estate succession; questions from the public will be encouraged. • 3rd of March: Northwest Maritime Center Adventure Races: 2022 Is Not Going to Suck features Race to Alaska and Seventy48 boss Daniel Evans and Field Marshal Jesse Wiegel. Both will be talking about races, runners and odds. • The 17th of March: “LGBTQ + and Finding My Way in the Maritime Industry,” an open discussion with a panel of LGBTQ + sailors, is moderated by Susan Brittain of Marrowstone Island, a transgender woman who has worked in the industry for over 40 years. Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or durbanidelapaz @peninsula dailynews.com.



