Arjun Kapoor to launch platform for young people to speak openly about health issues
Arjun Kapoor has won the battle against obesity not once but twice. He recently spoke about how hard he worked to achieve the wonderful transformation that is widely recognized today. Arjun’s slimmer look impressed everyone, but the actor always called it “work in progress”. Arjun wants to take this opportunity to develop a platform where the young people of the nation can easily talk about the health issues they are facing.
Arjun said, “I am truly grateful to everyone for being so supportive after talking about my battle with obesity. I didn’t expect people to enjoy my journey so much and motivate me to be a constant work in progress. Life is about cherishing your struggles and owning them. So here I own every bit of my life without fear of being judged. People told me that I should keep talking openly about my struggle because many in India are going through the same thing, especially the youth of the country.
He added, “I was told that I had shown many that health was not just about your physical appearance, but also what you were going through deep in your mind. I felt liberated when I talked about how I went about it.I felt brave after speaking because I had to face trolls who ignore this serious problem that plagues young people today and demoralize them further. We need a more compassionate world and we need to speak out about our issues openly without being judged or humiliated. ”
“I’m thinking of launching some kind of initiative that gives a platform for people to talk openly about these issues and their mental health. I will be working on this in the coming months and hope to see if I have a plan of action that can be of great benefit. For most people, it’s a constant struggle. It is normal to experience such problems whether or not you are a celebrity. Everyone must continue to work on themselves. Not everyone is fortunate enough to have perfect genetics and metabolism. What I have spoken of resonated with many more people than I had imagined and I hope it will bring the necessary attention to such an important issue, ”the actor said, adding further.
