Beautiful things Bollywood celebrities have said about their famous exes

There is normally so much gossip about famous Bollywood exes saying mean and mean things to each other. But now we see more and more celebrity couples staying polite and kind. Proving that new-age relationships are all about being cordial and friendly even after a break-up, the following celebrity couples make some nice claims about their exes, that’s what mutual respect is all about.

1. AKA kind words about Sidharth Malhotra



Image credit: Dharma Productions

Alia Bhatt kept it sweet and simple while praising Sidharth Malhotras’ work in Shershaah. She took to Instagram to talk about the movie, writing, @sidmalhotra you were too too special yaa! So moving! How nice ?

2. Jab Shahid complimented Kareena



Image credit: Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Limited

It seems the animosity between Shahid and Kareena is water under the bridge. At the launch of the trailer for his Shaandaar, Shahid commented on the similarities between Alia and Kareena, saying, “First of all, it’s a big compliment to Alia that she’s being compared to Kareena since she is an extremely established actress and has done an outstanding job. Where is the lie in there?

3. Anushkas praises Ranveer



Image credit: Yash Raj Films

Anushka recently went all out talking about Ranveers’ work in his latest film 83, writing, “… and @ranveersingh what can I say? You’re just a superlative in the movie. Not a single wrong note from you in any setting, just genius on your part.” It really is praise!

4. Salman gushing from Katrina and vice versa



Image credit: Yash Raj Films

Salman and Katrina have a deep friendship. Salman compliments her very frankly and has said things like: Katrina dances very well, has a great personality and is incredibly hardworking. She is very professional and people like her very much.

In a separate interview with Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan also described Katrina as: Simple Girl, Amazing Girl. Not only that, but in an episode of big boss 9, Salman said: You are one of the strongest women I know, Katrina.

The warmth is very mutual. During the Conclave India Today, Katrina said this about Salman: It’s a friendship that has lasted 16 years, he’s a true friend. She is a strong person who is there for you when you need them. He may not be in constant touch with you, but he stands by his friends.

Oh !

5. The healthy equation of Hrithik and Sussannes

Image credit: Instagram.com/suzkr

Hrithik and Sussanne are living proof that divorces can be cordial and that friendly co-parenting is not impossible. Sussanne has stood up for Hrithik throughout the drama with Kangana Ranaut, and the two often take to Instagram to compliment each other.

Sussanne complimented Hrithik publicly when commenting on Killaaahh and also called him her best friend even after their divorce. Hrithik also uses Instagram to promote his ex-wife, writing things like Awesome Look and “You Look Really Cool Sussanne”. How sweet are these two?

6. Ranbir’s warm relationship with Deepika



Image credit: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

While promoting Festival, which was filmed a few years after Deepika and Ranbir broke up and left their relationship, Deepika and Ranbir both said some really positive things about each other.

Ranbir paid Deepika every compliment imaginable, saying: I’m very lucky to be able to work with an actor like Deepika because she adds so much to a movie with her beauty, her wit, her talent and her sheer presence. I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with her.

Deepika replied, “It’s nice to see the kind of person Ranbir has become, how talented he is … the kind of movies he does. I always say working with him makes you a better one. no one, a better actor, the passion he has for his job makes you work hard.

No wonder they are still friends despite all the drama!

7. Akshay and Raveena repairing bridges with Tip Tip Barsa Pani



Image credit: Trimurti Films Pvt. Ltd.

Not many Gen Z people will remember, but it was rumored that Akshay was dating Raveena, and their relationship was said to have been serious enough that there were even rumors of an engagement. However, things did not end well.

More recently though, when Akshay released the new version of his hit Mast Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast, he remembered his songs with Raveena, saying: We have good songs together. I still remember Tip Tip Barsa Paani because it’s one of my favorite songs, an amazing song.

Raveena reacted to the news of him saying this with, it was really kind of Akshay to say that Tip Tip Barsa Paani is one of his favorite songs. It’s also one of my favorites. It was a great pleasure to work with him. He is a conscientious professional and I learned from him as an actor.

All’s well That ends well!

Main image credit: Yash Raj Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment