Alumni Production Services Company Succeeds in Entertainment Industry

Quixote is a mobile home for the entertainment industry.

What started as a small collection of custom motorhomes in 1992 has grown into a production service company that now offers an assortment of trailers, trucks and studios for the entertainment industry. Quixote was founded by alumni Jordan Kitaen and Mikel Elliott, who used their experience as English students to find their way into the world of cinema, Kitaen said. While the company may have started supplying motorhomes as a side business, the co-founder said the brand started with the word “Quixote”, taking inspiration from the 17th century novel “Don Quixote” .

“Mainly, we love the look of the word itself, Quixote,” Kitaen said. “It’s a very graphic word with a ‘q’ and an ‘x’. … From day one we knew we were going to try to mark this thing – make it memorable – so that maybe we had something of value on the road. “

After deciding on the name, Kitaen said the couple then focused on how the book’s plot aligned with their own story. Don Quixote’s whimsical nature character matched the duo on their joint journey to pursue their dreams and agitation for change, CEO Elliott said.

After graduating from UCLA, Kitaen said he worked in screenwriting while Elliott continued production when they reconnected. Elliott, who supplied the first RV, said they both refurbished three RVs for hire in sets, which Kitaen and Elliot helped drive. The initial goal was to forge professional connections in the industry for their above-the-line careers, a term for creative employment in entertainment, Kitaen said.

“At one point we just looked at each other and was like, ‘Is this what we want to do, or do we really want to be on the creative side of the business?’ “Said Kitaen. “We can always redouble our efforts, and after earning a few dollars, we may be able to finance our own projects. Frankly, that flashback never happened because we kept seeing the opportunity and the production side, the down side of the line. ”

As the company has grown from the original three motor homes to around 600 vehicles and 22 studios, Elliott said the culture has kept Quixote together. By emphasizing 13 corporate values ​​- such as fearlessness and authenticity – through thematic games Focused on one, he said keeping all that was fun encourages the company to grow on an individual level. On the outside, Quixote throws an annual Barbie at the Q like a party for Hollywood to unite and mingle, Elliott said.

For CFO Olivia Theroux, the booming entertainment market and Quixote’s focus on growth attracted her after working as an investment banker with Quixote as a client. Given Quixote’s origins in Kitaen and Elliott’s risk-taking, Theroux said she works to ensure that her financial leaps are achievable and that the company’s ambitions are based on numbers. Elliott said their creativity – visible in their playful website text and emphasis on humor – is what gives Quixote its competitive edge, and the company’s clean presentation encourages creative spaces.

“There is a creative common thread running through the whole company, given that we were more liberal arts majors, English majors,” said Elliott. “We want to be the apple of production.”

To extend the enjoyment of Quixote’s services, Elliott said he now offers Studio Bourbon in his trailers and studios. He said a board member had ties to a family distillery, and Quixote spontaneously decided to work with the company to produce a small batch of bourbon as another little touch to add to its branding. . While this isn’t the first Quixote-themed liquor outing – Kitaen said he’s had a Crew Brew beer before – bourbon doesn’t mark a fork in the business, Elliott said. Instead, Studio Bourbon allows Quixote to market itself, he said, and provides opportunities for puns, such as “The Spirit of Hollywood.”

With plans for the release of Bourbon in the spring and the establishment of new studios in Canada, Elliott said he hopes Quixote will continue to evolve and attract new people. For Kitaen, the success of streaming reinvigorated Hollywood and brought Quixote back to its roots.

“Hollywood is definitely in another golden age,” Kitaen said. “Production is booming, and we’re only at the very beginning of what we’ve established, (what) we put the wheels in motion many years ago, and it’s really now. come to fruition. We see the boom.