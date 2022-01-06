2022 will be the year of sequels for Bollywood





While there are several new Bollywood movies on the horizon waiting to hit big and small screens such as the superhero epic of Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra, Akshay Kumar Prithviraj, the eagerly awaited Sanjay Leela Bhansali Gangubai Kathiawadi, as well as the original Amazon Prime by Deepika Padukone Gehraiyyan, fans can also look forward to a few sequels of their favorites in the New Year. Here is a list of the two parties to look forward to in 2022. ‘Badhaai Do’ 2018 Badhaai Ho was a huge hit because of its hilarious storyline and unconventional storyline. Starring Ayushmann Khuarrana and Sanya Malhotra, the film followed the pregnancy of an older couple with adult children. The franchise is now moving forward with a second part, Badhaai do, who is expected to star as Khurrana Bareilly ki Barfi co-star Rajkummar Rao, as well as Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the film is slated to hit theaters in February. ‘Heropante 2’ Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 action flick Heropanti, and the actor is back where he started with Heropant 2. The sequel is slated to hit theaters on Eid Day and will star Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Sharing a photo of himself wearing a fur-lined vest, Shroff wrote on Instagram, “Heropanti level doubled this schedule. Shooting for one of the most difficult sequences. I can’t wait to share a preview. Witness it in cinemas this Eid on April 29, 2022. “ ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 2’ Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s horror comedy in 2007 Bhool Bhulaiyya has achieved iconic status, with several citable lines and memorable characters. Now actor Karthik Aryan is set to take the franchise forward with Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. Aryan will play alongside Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film should be released in March. ‘Gadar 2’ One of the most beloved films based on the partition of the Indian subcontinent, 2001 Gadar: Ek Prem Katha with Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol was a huge success. Now the actors are returning to reprise their roles as Sakeena and Tara Singh respectively in Gadar 2. The film comes after years of speculation and is slated for release later this year, with no release date made public yet. “The return of Ek Villain” the Ek Nasty franchise, which started with Student of the year actor Siddharth Malhotra and Haider actor Sharddha Kapoor, will continue with a sequel starring John Abraham, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. The romantic thriller, titled Ek Villain returns, is slated to hit theaters in July. The first part of the franchise followed a gangster, played by Malhotra, falling in love and seeking to make amends.

