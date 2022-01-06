It’s time to rethink what a movie is

CEO IMAX Richard Gelfond is one of Hollywood’s most optimistic people about movies. There is a reason for this. Coming out of a year defined by a yo-yo-ing pandemic that continued to strangle the mainstream film industry, with a few exceptions, such as Shang-Chi and Spider-Man: No Path Home—IMAX’s global box office grew 146% in 2021 compared to 2020 with revenue of $ 638 million. At Spider Man IMAX alone has generated more than $ 83 million so far.

It’s not where the company was before the pandemic – in 2019, IMAX grossed over $ 1 billion globally – but it’s a solid performance for this time. And Gelfond believes that the success of films like the new Spider Man, which hit theaters exclusively in December (given that Sony doesn’t have its own streaming platform), is proof that Hollywood needs to stop putting so much weight on streaming. Indeed, he thinks Hollywood studios are far too obsessed with a “Wall Street story” – that is, stocks go up when studios brag about their streaming plans – “who hasn’t. necessarily worked ”. A few days in 2022, Gelfond spoke with Fast business on Hollywood’s free space as the world grapples with yet another wave of COVID-19, and how not only studios and theater owners, but filmmakers too, need to rethink how to turn movies into events worth venturing out of the house. Fast business: 2021 has been a decidedly mixed bag when it comes to how the films have played out across different platforms. A few big Marvel movies have performed well in theaters (Spider-Man: No Path Home, Venom 2, Shang-Chi), while Steven Spielberg’s highly publicized adaptation West Side Story fizzled out. Meanwhile, the majority of films that have been released simultaneously in theaters and on streaming platforms, like the WarnerMedia Slate, which have all been released day and date on HBO Max, have seen decent box office receipts for. pandemic, but have helped expand services. (HBO Max ended the year with 73 million global subscribers.) Yet. here we are in the middle of a huge wave of omicrons that will probably curb the appetite of sitting in a theater with a group of strangers. What’s the conversation in Hollywood right now when it comes to distributing movies?

Richard Gelfond: The conversation today is that for the right kind of film, people really want a cultural and theatrical experience. Period. And they want to see the right kind of movie in a common way with their friends and family, and they want to share it like they’ve always shared. I know it’s easy to answer this question on the way out Spider Man, but because we are in 85 countries, we have found this to be true globally. In China, which became the second biggest film in 2021, The Battle of Changjin Lake, made over $ 900 million. Chinese New Year is coming in three weeks, and there are some great movies that people are going to see in large numbers. I know this sounds like a bold statement in light of omicron, but the point is, it’s true. We have seen it in Japan too. Other models were tested in 2021, and they didn’t work. Whether the PVOD model [premium video on demand, where movies cost $20 to $30 to see at home] or the hybrid model [such as WarnerMedia’s dual releases on HBO Max the same day they debut in theaters], they did not have an impact on the audience and did not create cultural events like the theatrical experience does. Another common thread of 2021 was the aggressiveness with which some studios embraced streaming, which sparked an uproar from talent. [Disney, Warner Bros.]. Although in Warner’s case, he’s now committed to reverting to the traditional 45-day window in 2022. Do you think there was a bit of continuous overcorrection over the past year which is now going to end. to balance ? I think studios and streaming services thought they were going to get a Wall Street free pass as long as they stream things, regardless of the bottom line. I think what they’ve probably learned over the year is that at first Wall Street was pretty much in love. But as the year progresses, the bottom line matters. I still think there is a bit of the zeitgeist in different platforms — that, we can have our cake and eat it too—despite the objective feedback. But when you look at the 45-day universal window that pretty much every studio has adopted, I think they understand that they need an exclusive theatrical window to create the buzz, and the marketing, to allow a track to perform. intellectual property to reach its overtime potential.

Without a doubt Spider-Man: No Path Home was the smash hit of 2021. It has grossed $ 1.37 billion worldwide so far, a remarkable feat for a film that came out just as omicron was starting to soar. Do you think its success in theaters was somehow related to the fact that Sony does not have a streaming platform, which it would need to pack with content in order to attract subscribers, and therefore has received a pure theatrical release? There is no doubt in my mind that Spider Man would not have achieved a fraction of its theatrical results without the long window that surrounds it. I mean, Sony created a global cultural event that couldn’t have been created on a streaming service. And part of that is the status of the event that surrounds it. So people heard how good it was; they heard how big the box office was; they couldn’t get it through hacking; and they wanted to be part of this global phenomenon. Part of it was that he had time to build, so it wasn’t just a weekend and out. If you watch a lot of alternative versions of hybrid streaming, after a weekend the drops were precipitous, really brutal. Spider Man really had room to breathe. It became a topic families talked about at the dining room table over the holidays. My wife, her family is from Italy, and she talked to her cousins ​​in Italy, so they saw her. They shared it globally. I don’t want to reveal the secrets of [the movie], but you whispered what the secrets were. The others didn’t know. There is simply no question. I hesitate to put a number on it, but I don’t think it would have been even close [to $1 billion in box office] if it weren’t for theatrical exclusivity. What made it work was the global event status. But if the big takeaway from 2021 is that – surprise! – movies that do well in theaters have to be big shows, Marvel-style, how can the Hollywood ecosystem survive? These films take years to produce. There’s no world they’re pumped into every weekend.

One of the things that was already happening before the pandemic was blockbusters were becoming a much larger percentage of the box office. Many studios had shifted production to more successful offerings. In 2022, both by design and because a lot has been left on the shelves due to the pandemic, there is a disproportionate amount of blockbusters going forward. Over time, some great streaming movies may hit theaters. So, for example, Apple has yet to announce its policy, but [Martin] Scorsese does his next movie, with Leo DiCaprio, over there, and it wouldn’t shock me to see a theatrical element around that. At IMAX, we envision a different kind of cultural event that you can create. So towards the end of the year we did a live broadcast of Kanye / Drake concert in IMAX theaters. Even though it was just an experience, the reaction from the fans has been very good. So I think that will fill part of the content pipeline. I also think that over time you will see an increase in global content. So the Chinese film, The Battle of Changjin Lake—or Japan [which] does very well with animes, like Demon slayer. There will probably be more experimentation with this sort of thing. There is always a niche for really good, popular, and smaller movies when you watch the results of Gucci House, which performed surprisingly well, although you wouldn’t call it a blockbuster. Although Dune did not have an exclusive showcase, due to the breadth of Denis Villeneuve’s vision, it performed theatrically. Directors are going to have to think less formally. Obviously, Chris Nolan has been doing this for years. Who would have labeled Dunkirk a blockbuster when he had this idea? Or would people have already said a movie about Robert Oppenheimer [which is the subject of Nolan’s next film] would be a blockbuster? The way you shoot movies, the way you look at them, the way you market them is going to have to evolve. How much responsibility do theater owners have to help create a better movie theater experience? As it is, going to the movies means paying $ 15 for bad popcorn and spending half an hour watching commercials.

Cinema owners need to think about the future of cinema. Some of them did, which is one of the reasons IMAX was successful. And premium cinema is taking a much larger share of the market. IMAX is gaining more and more market share. Some chains have invested in this. Some people are missing the boat right now when looking for strategies, like you can pay by Bitcoin, or you can get home theater popcorn. I don’t think that’s the direction they need to go. The direction is: How do you create a better experience for moviegoers? Whether it’s more IMAX, better audio systems, or a better overall experience. Those who do that go to be rewarded. Those who are distracted by shows that could drive their stock price up for a day will not be rewarded in the long run. What’s the biggest challenge for Hollywood in 2022? The first is that of studios that trust the consumer. You look at the Spider Man results, and I think they’re still guessing if they should make theatrical releases. I mean, people have learned — since they have to — they have learned to live with COVID. They know that for the right movie they are comfortable going to the movies. Studios can’t guess at the results of consumers and say, well, I don’t know if they’ll be comfortable or not. They answered the question on a comprehensive basis. I think there is a form of paternalism in the studio community. If you are vaxxed and wear two masks and you are an adult, you can make the decision to go. One thing that concerns me is that studios don’t follow audiences and science.