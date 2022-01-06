Untangling Maggie Gyllenhaals The Lost Girl

It’s all in the names: Leda, Elena, Nina, Mina, resembling auditory anagrams of each other. They belong to Elena Ferrantes The lost girl, the kind of good novel where nothing is by chance; Maggie Gyllenhaal’s new film adaptation preserves many of the nods and nuggets Ferrante buried in the book. Like shiny seashells and pebbles buried in the sand of the beach, the names of the characters, like the women themselves, refract to each other and cast new light.

The film reflects the spirit of the novel well. It’s full of suspense, but it’s not a thriller; there are elements of obsession and eroticism, but they never quite go where you expect. The ending is deeply ambiguous, neither punishing nor tolerating the behavior of its characters. He is simply asking us to sit down with them to give them respectful attention and to learn something about ourselves in the process.

Gyllenhaal (who received permission from Ferrante to adapt the novel, as long as she also directed it personally) shifts some elements of the novel for practicality, turning Ferrantes’ middle-aged protagonist Leda into a teacher. Italian of English Literature from Naples, to a British Professor of Comparative Literature, now living in Cambridge, near Boston. (Translation: Shes at Harvard.) Other characters similarly become Americans on vacation, bypassing language issues and removing one of the novel’s main explorations, namely how Leda’s past in Naples, along with her underlying criminal current, influences how she interacts with a family of Neapolitans she meets on the beach. A few story beats are moved around a big reveal that happens at the start of the book and rolls out until later in the movie, but for the most part, it’s a faithful adaptation.

And yet, you can see Gyllenhaal’s fingerprints on the story in some of the changes. In the novel, Ledas works on vacation in Italy. In the movie, Leda (Olivia Colman, in what appears to be an obvious next Oscar nominated role) instead heads to a small Greek town. She spends an idyllic first day on a paradise beach, reading and taking notes on Dantès Paradiso. But her sweet paradise is interrupted by the arrival of a rowdy Greco-American family from Queens, who come to the island for an extended vacation. She finds herself staring at a young woman named Nina (Dakota Johnson), who is looking after her sister-in-law Callie (Dagmara Dominczyk), who is pregnant with her first and own young daughter Elena. (The fact that Elena shares a name with Ferrante seems, at least, worth noting.)

Watching Nina and Elena interact, Leda begins to think about her daughters Bianca and Marta, now 25 and 23 years old and living halfway across the world from this beach. Her memories flash back to her, when her children were small and she was a young scholar (played by Jessie Buckley), frantically trying to continue her own work as their noise and childlike bustle distracted her. White-hot feelings of frustration, which you might just explode with, begin to seep into her current pleasant placidity.

Leda’s memories grow stronger, bleeding in her present. Blurry, up-close images of skin, lips, sun, and hair could be now or always. They spark uncomfortable truths, releasing emotions she pushed back, causing them to rise to the surface like bruises. It doesn’t mean that The lost girl is not a moral tale of redemption at all. And yet Leda’s own demeanor in the present is even confusing to herself. This often goes unexplained in the film, but it’s also strangely and uncomfortably emotionally readable. Beneath her thorny but calm exterior, spasms of unspeakable, almost unthinkable despair, which she did not suppress.

The name of Ledas is close to Elenas; Ninas is too. When Leda was a child, she told Nina, she had a doll named Mina. (Nina thinks she said Nina, and Leda corrects her.) The names stumble and swirl across the tongue, mingling, as do the characters: Leda, the mother of two daughters, remembered by Nina, Elena’s mother , to. The Elenas doll triggers something in Leda’s memory of her own little Mina. (In the book, the Elenas doll is called Nani, and Elena claims she is pregnant; in both cases, there is actually something inside the doll.)

And all these permutations come from Leda in the center, whose own name is a bit of a key. It is inextricably linked to the myth of Leda and the Swan, in which the god Zeus takes the form of a swan and rapes a girl named Leda. She gives birth to Helen of Troy, and thus the act brings about the fall of the Greek Empire.

As a young woman, Leda our Leda, specialist in comparative literature, was fascinated by Yeats, translating his poetry into Italian. One of Yeatss’ poems was in fact about Leda and the swan, which Yeats saw as the end of one of the great epochs in history, as important as announcing to the Virgin Mary that she would carry Jesus, and as important as a third cataclysmic event that Yeats believed was imminent in his time. (Another of Yeatss best known poems, The second coming, the one that ends with the famous line about slumping down to Bethlehem, was about this next cataclysm. In the film, Leda, a little tipsy, mistakenly quotes The Second Coming, things collapse; the center can’t stand when she tries to talk about Yeatss Leda and the swan.)

In Leda’s recollection, Professor Hardy (Peter Sarsgaard, played perfectly by his wife) quotes Yeats in Italian to his young self, wooing her at a college lecture. Hell seems to be the seismic event in Leda’s life. But in the end, Hardy is more of a blip in Ledas’ world. The same goes for Leda’s husband, from whom she divorces. The same goes for the various men of the Ninas family, menacing but stupid. The men constantly interrupt Leda. She warms up to the friendly apartment keeper (Ed Harris), who interrupts her loneliness, only when she realizes he has no interest in judging her life. She despises loud teenagers who spoil her cinema and hurl insults at her, who only shut up when another man yells at them. But they all stay on the outskirts. Men are, in the world of Leda and Nina and Elena and even Mina, deeply irrelevant, satellites orbiting their central world, troubles to manage and evict or dangers to dodge.

Yet each of these women leads a life still structured by male intrusions, expectations and impositions. The reference to the apocalyptic and cataclysmic rape of Zeuss of Leda, which results in Helen, another woman whose mere existence agitates men so much that they launch the Trojan War, is singled out. Leda experiences it all on a beach in Greece to emphasize this point: mothers and daughters, for millennia, still live in this brutal world of men and try to carve out their own world within.

Leda our Leda, here in the present, on the beach has found a bitter way to carve out a corner in the world. But in the end, she can’t get past the facts of the world she lives in. She is happy and miserable, full of love and also frustrated with it. She’s not a heroine, not someone to emulate. But as she sees herself in Nina and even in Elena, they can see in her a sort of future; they are all in one piece with each other. Girls like them, and mothers too, always get lost in the world. The older they get, the more they realize that it is their own responsibility to find themselves.

