How Betty White transcended Hollywood ageism

When beloved sitcom actress Betty White died at the age of 99, she left behind much more than a breathtaking Hollywood career that spanned seven decades, starting in 1949 and leading to the Mary Tyler Moore Show in the 70s, the Golden Girls in the 80s and Saturday Night Live in 2010, among countless others the roles.

Beyond her fame, White also left a bold message for women around the world. By leading by example, she taught women that instead of hiding or struggling with their age, they should embrace her wholeheartedly and use their life experiences to their advantage.

Indeed, White has transcended Hollywood ageism by staying true to herself through all stages of her life, never taking herself too seriously.

She was sassy, ​​funny, playful, and her timing was amazing, said Dr Ken Dychtwald, founder and CEO of consulting firm Age Wave and author of What Retirees Want: A Holistic View of Third Age Lifes. She did not deny her age; she led with it, he added.

When you think of Betty White, you think of someone having fun, Dychtwald said. She owned her age. She was old and proud of it and brought a lot of playfulness, wit and an open heart to this stage of life.

The captivating presence of whites has served a much-needed role in Hollywood, which is under pressure to be young and to fit a certain mold. In both movies and television, the majority of female characters are between 20 and 30 years old, while the majority of male characters are between 30 and 40 years old, said Dr Martha Lauzen, Founder and Executive Director of the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Cinema at San Diego State University. Very few female characters are 60 or older.

According to the latest It is a study of the world of Le Mans (Celluloid) Of the screen performances in the top grossing films, more than half (53%) of the female characters are between the ages of 20 and 30. The percentage of female characters drops sharply from their thirties (29%) to their forties (16%). There are almost twice as many male and female characters aged 60 and over. Some 6 percent of female characters and 10 percent of male characters are in their sixties or older.

Betty White was ahead of her time, Lauzen said. She worked in both television and film long before many actors crossed paths. On television, she worked in a variety of genres and had her own production company, she added. It is emblematic.

So how, exactly, did White so gracefully avoid ageism? Humor, said Mary Murphy, reporter and associate professor at the Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism at the University of South Carolina. I think when people get older it’s taken too seriously. She never takes herself too seriously. She used her age instead of using it against her, she used it for her career. I think she was brilliant.

White never projected the stereotypical image of Hollywood, Murphy explained. She didn’t have to walk the red carpet in size 0. She was always just herself, she said, which has paid off over time. This is the lesson Hollywood should learn from it. She did not follow these rules; it was not thrown into those parts. She was just herself.

When it comes to aging, more models are needed and Betty White has started the show, Dychtwald said.