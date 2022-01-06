Funeral set for Valentina Orellana Peralta – NBC Los Angeles





The funeral of a 14-year-old girl hit by a stray bullet in a police shootout at a North Hollywood clothing store is scheduled for Monday in Gardena, family lawyers said. Valentina Orellana Peralta’s funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the City of Refuge Church. Reverend Al Sharpton will officiate and deliver the eulogy, family lawyers said in a statement. Valentina was shopping for Christmas clothes on December 23 when she was struck by a stray bullet fired by Los Angeles police which opened fire on a man attacking shoppers. A bullet went through an outside wall of the locker room and hit the girl, police said. Valentina died at the scene in her mother’s arms. Police responded to the Burlington store after receiving an assault report with a deadly weapon suspect attacking people. This weapon turned out to be a bicycle lock and cable. While attending the scene, police also received reports of an active shooter, police said. No firearms were found at the scene. Police released a modified body camera and security video of the chaotic series of events at the store. The video shows a man attacking people, dragging a woman into the store and a group of officers, including one with a rifle, walking towards the attacker. After hearing screams outside the locker room, Valentina locked the locker room door, her mother said at a press conference. After hearing screams outside the locker room, Valentina locked the locker room door, her mother said at a press conference. Activists were asking if there was a way for officers to defuse the escalation without opening fire, while the LAPD released a shocking video that showed the suspect beating a woman before officers shot him . Angie Crouch reports on December 27, 2021. We were sitting on a seat, holding each other, praying, when something hit my daughter, Valentina, and threw us to the ground, Soledad Peralta said. “And my daughter died in my arms. There was nothing I could do. 24-year-old suspect Daniel Elena Lopez died at the scene. The woman who was assaulted had moderate to severe injuries, including injuries to the head, arms and face. She has not been publicly named. The LAPD officer who fired the bullet that hit Valentina is on leave. A police union representative said earlier this week that he was following active shooters’ protocols due to reports of a shooter in the store. In a report, Los Angeles Police said officers were unaware the locker room was occupied. Valentina was found after the shooting while searching for additional attackers. The LAPD published last week the video package edited online which included 911 calls, radio transmissions, body camera footage and surveillance video of the shooting at a store packed with vacation shoppers. The department’s policy is to release videos of critical incidents, such as police shootings, within 45 days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/stray-bullet-lapd-police-burlington-store-north-hollywood-shooting-valentina-orellana-peralta-funeral/2791773/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos