Simon Cowell’s $ 2 Million Trailer Is Called Hollywood And Has A Mobile Medical Unit

Simon Cowell is also a good example of celebrities who seem approachable and can relate to, but aren’t at all. Back in the days when he was still in the X Factor TV competition (the US version), he never used any of the trailers the production company made available to other talent including Ryan Seacrest or LA. Reid. Instead, he got his own, a monster luxury RV from Anderson Mobile Estates.

If the name Anderson Mobile Estates rings a bell, it’s for good reason – it’s the same company that in the early 2010s supplied trailers for Will Smith (still the most popular celebrity RV. dear of all time), Mariah Carey, Vin Diesel, Jamie Foxx and Sylvester Stallone. It specializes in custom conversions that feature patented layouts and the system that expands the top into a second story, delivering incredible interior volume and insane amenities.

As such, it was fitting for Cowell to turn to them for help. Normally Anderson Mobile Estates don’t sell these gigantic trailers, but they build them on commission for some clients. Whoever orders them will use them however long they need, and then the trailer returns to the manufacturer, who continues to lease them. That is, Cowell never really owned this motorhome, officially called The Hollywood, but reports say he used it for three or four years, starting in 2010.

If you know anything about Cowell outside of his image on TV, namely his passion for expensive cars, his real estate portfolio, or his wealth, The Hollywood probably won’t surprise you. It’s big, it’s very luxurious, and full of things that made it, for the time it was used, the perfect center from which Simon would have ruled his business empire. Oh, and he also has a bedroom, two bathrooms, and a mobile medical unit, just in case.

Like some of the other Anderson Mobile Estate trailers we’ve covered on this site, The Hollywood also has backstage and the pop-up rooftop extension, which doubles the living space by pulling a second story out of the first. In total, it offers 1,200 square feet (111.5 square meters) of living space on 22 wheels, with a trailer weighing 40 tons.

Inside this space you will find a fully equipped kitchen, living room, study and make-up station on the ground floor. The makeup station is also the medical unit, with over $ 150,000 in medical equipment and a doctor on call, RJ Anderson told HGTV in an older interview. Cowell can’t afford to take time off, so if there’s something bothering him, he wants to be able to talk to a doctor ASAP. His medical unit has everything from thermometers to high-tech cameras and even an ECG glove that allows the doctor on call to diagnose Cowell remotely. It’s almost as if Cowell predicted the current trends in online consultations, if you allow the joke.

On the ground floor is also a bathroom, all in granite. The floors, walls and ceilings are covered with the finest Italian leather, and the wooden furniture has also been finished in Italy with 20 coats of hand-rubbed finish. The middle section is taken up by a living room with a custom wavy couch in front of an oversized TV that would be linked to a live X Factor stream, so Cowell could catch up when he wasn’t on set.

The chamber, which is not shown in the photos or in the video at the bottom of the page as Cowell was still using it at the time of the shot, has smart glass that can turn opaque by simply pressing a button. Anderson calls it “giga glass” and says it’s a proprietary technology that, at the time, retailed for $ 25,000 for a single sheet. The idea is that Cowell enjoys his privacy and he doesn’t mind paying extra for it.

Upstairs is another living room, this time larger – and the only one that would be large enough to accommodate Cowell’s very large entourage. It includes a U-shaped sofa that can easily accommodate 30 people, a bar and another desk. This area could be used for commercial or entertainment purposes, and we have no doubt that it has seen a lot of both.

The Hollywood comes with three over 60-inch 3D TVs, 26 speakers, and cutting-edge technology, including a fingerprint reader to access the master bedroom. It also has solar tinted glass on the windows, privacy screens, and as noted above, the best leather, hardwood, and marble floors, as well as marble and granite surfaces.

From a 2022 perspective, the style of the trailer is dated regardless of the cost of materials used, but not as dated as Smith or even Mariah. If you’re feeling charitable, you could almost say he’s aged well, unless you consider the financial side: $ 2 million to buy and $ 9,000 a week to maintain.