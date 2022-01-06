Entertainment
Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker: MARRIED In Secret Ceremony ?!
Just a few weeks ago, social media was abuzz with rumors that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were planning to tie the knot on New Years Eve.
It doesn’t appear to have happened, but another member of the Kar-Jenner clan might have rung in 2022 with wedding bells.
Yes, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have only been dating for about a year, but they’ve been moving at breakneck speed since the very beginning of their relationship.
So maybe it’s no surprise that fans are convinced that Kendall and Devin got married this weekend.
Usually the basis for rumors like this is quite shaky.
We wouldn’t go so far as to claim that this one is based on solid proof, but at least it’s based on something other than mere speculation.
Kendall and Devin enjoyed some sort of countryside getaway over the weekend (location withheld, as always) and at one point on the tour they posed for this selfie:
The photo appeared on Kendall’s Instagram page on Monday, and fans completely lost it when they saw Devin’s left hand.
“Anyone else noticed the ring on her hand?” Asked a follower.
“Is he wearing a wedding ring?” A second echoed.
“I see a ring on that finger,” exclaimed a third.
Others have noted that Kendall’s left hand is not visible in the photo.
Is she intentionally hiding it so we can’t see the massive boulder that Devin proposed with?
These two are silent for now, but we’ll likely find out the truth soon enough.
The Kardashians have a new Hulu series set to debut in early 2022.
Insiders have indicated that filming continued over the holidays, so if Kendall and Devin got married in the past few weeks, we believe the wedding will be featured on the show.
Then again, Kendall gained a reputation as one of the most private members of her famous family (behind only Rob).
But whether or not these two are related, it seems like they’re still head over heels in love with each other.
“They’re crazy for each other,” a source close to the situation told E! News.
“She wasn’t expecting it, but it turned out to be the healthiest and best relationship she’s ever had,” the insider adds.
“She really feels like it’s different and more serious.”
And it looks like Devin has the all-important Kendall Family Seal of Approval.
“His family love him and know how good they are for each other,” the source said.
“They love to have Devin with them and have welcomed him with open arms,” the insider continues.
“They love to see Kendall so happy with someone who brings out the best in her. It’s exciting for everyone to see her in such a great relationship.”
Kendall is only 26, which is relatively young for marriage these days.
But she also has a younger sister who will soon be a mother of two, so these Jenner girls are assumed to be growing up fast.
Making your first million before you are of driving age will have this effect, we suppose!
