Women in the Movement Legacy: ABC Miniseries Revisits Emmett Till’s Murder and His Civil Rights Legacy





The structure turns out to be somewhat unsightly, with the focus on Mamie Till-Mobley (Adrienne Warren, a Tony winner for “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”) fading away, although the project rallies throughout the game. journey, which includes a devastating reenactment of the crime.

Granny is introduced by giving birth to Emmett (played by Cedric Joe, fresh off the “Space Jam” reboot), a difficult experience that leaves her naturally protective of her son.

When it is suggested that Emmett, 14, leave Chicago to visit Mississippi in 1955, at her great-uncle Mose Wright’s (Glynn Turman, formidable as always), she warns him against the culture of Jim Crow South, he recalling, as he repeats, to “keep your eyes down” around whites.

Going out with other boys, Emmett essentially dares to walk into a grocery store, where he smiles at the white woman behind the counter (Julia McDermott). When someone whistles as she leaves, it sets off a wave of racist hysteria, which leads to her husband (Carter Jenkins) and brother-in-law (Chris Coy) kidnapping Emmett, who is later found dead.

The fact that viewers don’t immediately see what happened doesn’t make these events, or Granny’s grief, less devastating. Still, “Women of the Movement” – collected from a pair of books, including Till-Mobley’s memoir – didn’t quite hit its stride until the mother began to seek justice for her son, by recruiting journalists and working with the NAACP. “No one will believe it, which they did,” she said looking at her son’s body, later insisting that a casket be opened at his funeral, saying, “I want them to see this. that they took me. “ Justice, however, is an elusive commodity, even with a prosecutor (Gil Bellows) ready to pursue the case, confronting a lawyer (Timothy Hutton) keen to tap into community bigotry. The final chapters (all six parts will air in three weekly installments) get a bit too much of conventional courtroom drama, right down to the mellow vibe, before Till-Mobley delves into the aftermath of the trial and finds his voice as a leader of civil rights. The title actually signals this story as the first of what is meant to be an anthology devoted to different women who played key roles in the movement. Additionally, ABC will complement the drama with a docu-series, “Let the World See,” devoted to Till-Mobley’s activism. Given that the pursuit of justice for Till has continued for over 75 years, “Women of the Movement” is not just a dry recitation of the distant past. It’s an admirable start for a project imbued with a level of ambition and relevance that in the modern age broadcasters all too rarely display. “Women in the Move” will premiere Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

