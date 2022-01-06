The Tourist: Jamie Dornans Best On-Screen Roles





Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar (2021) Serial killer, army commander, S&M billionaire… you’d think Dornan’s roles were leaning towards the humorless, but here is Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar to prove us wrong. Written by and performed BridesmaidsCrazy comedy Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo tells the story of two Nebraska women who get tangled up in a villainous revenge plot while on vacation in Florida. Dornan plays Edgar, Star lover (Wiig) and villainous Sharon Fisherman’s henchman (Wiig in a wig). It’s fun and absurd and features Dornan pouring his heart out to various seagulls in that instant classic pop ballad. It is available to stream on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK. Death and Nightingales (2018) Back to serious Dornan. This three-part BBC drama currently available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video was adapted by The fallby Allan Cubitt from the acclaimed 1992 Irish novel by Eugene McCabe. Set in Ireland in the 1880s, this is the story of Beth Winters (performed by Nevers‘Ann Skelly), daughter-in-law of a devout Protestant, and pregnant with Catholic rebel Liam Ward. It’s a drama from a dark time that explores the religious divide in Irish history, with solid performances from Skelly, Dornan and her co-star Matthew Rhys. Once upon a time (2011 2013) Fancy ABC Once upon a time offers a fun escape for Dornan fans, if not for his character whose story sees him under the control of Evil Queen Regina. In the first season, the actor plays modern-day sheriff Graham Humbert, whose fairytale counterpart was the Snow White Huntsman, a brutal recluse raised by wolves who fell in love with Regina. Think of the romance, the fight scenes, the forest backdrops and, ultimately, the tragedy. The long-running series is available to stream on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus UK. Belfast (2021) Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical comedy-drama features the director’s childhood memories of 1960s Belfast, set against a backdrop of first love, community mistrust and religious divide. Jamie Dornan plays opposite the foreigner‘s Catriona Balfe as Irish Protestant parents to young Buddy, played by newcomer Jude Hill. The film hit theaters in November 2021 and has already been nominated and won multiple awards, while also being hinted at as a potential Oscar nominee. See Dornan use these pipes in this clip of his character serenading his daughter with the pop hit “Everlasting Love”. See also: A private war (2018) in which Dornan plays Liverpudlian war photographer Paul Conroy opposite Rosamund Pike as American journalist Marie Colvin, as well as a short role at the start of Sofia Coppola 2006 movie Marie Antoinette play Count Axel von Fersen, the young Swedish lover of the French queen of Kirsten Dunst. The Tourist is available now for full streaming on BBC iPlayer.

