Her shows and how to watch Chip and Joanna Gaines Network

Attention Fixer Upper fans and Magnolia Market fans! The big day is finally here.

Home improvement experts Chip and Joanna Gaines plan to improve television experiences starting Wednesday night with the long-awaited launch of their Magnolia cable network.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are back with their new TV network. Lisa Petrole / Courtesy of Magnolia Network

For those who don’t want to miss a minute of DIY and lifestyle, find out everything you need to know about the new business, from how to look to what to look out for below.

What is the Magnolia network?

It’s a brand new TV network of Fixer Upper stars that will sound familiar to you.

While Magnolia Network will feature a number of original series, it will also become the home of the couple HGTV fans have known and loved for years. This means that viewers will be able to watch original content from Fixer Upper, as well as other offerings from Gaineses.

But that’s not all that has to do with feeling familiar. Magnolia Network is also becoming home to many of the old DIY Networks fan favorite shows.

How can I watch Magnolia Network?

There are a few different options available for avid viewers.

If you’re a cable or satellite subscriber and currently have the DIY network, you don’t have to do anything other than stay tuned because DIY becomes Magnolia. However, if you don’t have cable or satellite, or if you don’t have the Magnolia option with your current provider, don’t worry.

Discovery + subscribers can broadcast Magnolia Network programming through the discovery + app or the Magnolia app.

At what time does it all officially start?

You can tune in at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 5 for the very first Magnolia Network moment.

What shows can I watch on Magnolia Network?

Be prepared for plenty of family options.

Not that long ago, watching TV meant spending time together as a family, Chip and Joanna Gaines explained in a press release. It was a place where people of all ages could come together and be informed, entertained and inspired by the kind of honest, authentic programming that brings people together.

It wasn’t that long ago that watching TV meant spending time together as a family. Chip and Joanna win

“This is what we set out to build with Magnolia Network, and we were amazed by the stories and storytellers we found, people whose lives are living proof that our world is full of beauty, Hope, Courage and Curiosity We look forward to seeing these stories come to life on cable and were hopeful about the impact it could have in helping reclaim the best of what television can be.

But for those who love the details, here’s what you can expect to see on Magnolia this month.

What’s in the lineup for the original series?

Upper fixer: Welcome home, Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET starting January 5

They kick off with a follow-up to the show that started it all. In “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” which debuted on discovery + last January, Chip and Joanna Gaines look at the inner workings and bolts (and patio doors) of home renovations.

The lost kitchen, Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET starting January 6

Portrait of chef Erin French, as seen in “The Lost Kitchen”. Erin Little / Courtesy of Magnolia Network

Erin French owns a mill-turned restaurant called The Lost Kitchen in the small town of Freedom, Maine. This series, named after his company, offers an overview of the ins and outs of running a venue that only accepts bookings by postcard.

Homework, Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET starting January 8

The Merediths, a family of nine, demonstrate the conversion of a 113-year-old school into a dream home.

Spirit for design, Saturdays at 11 a.m. ET starting January 8

See interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn on “Mind for Design”. Courtesy of Magnolia Network

Brian Patrick Flynn will show viewers how to make interior design decisions regardless of budget. The premiere of the week will feature a double episode.

The Johnnyswim show, Saturdays at 7 p.m. ET starting January 8

The musical duo will be featured in a new series on Magnolia Network. Sami Drasin / Courtesy of Magnolia Network

Husband-and-wife music duo Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano share their off-the-road learning process with their children after the pandemic halted their Johnnyswim tour. A double episode will be broadcast on the night of the premiere.

Family dinner, Sundays at 8 p.m. ET starting January 9

Andrew Zimmern travels to tables across the country to offer an intimate look at how different people in different places come together for a meal. A double episode will be broadcast on the night of the premiere.

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Sundays at 1 p.m. ET starting January 9

Joanna Gaines, as seen on her cooking show. Mike Davello / Courtesy of Magnolia Network

Fans can spend time in the kitchen with Joanna Gaines as she shares her favorite recipes and the stories behind them. Expect double episodes of this cooking show on the day of the premiere.

“Zo Bake, Sundays at 2 p.m. ET starting January 9

The host Zo François is comfortable in the kitchen. William Clark / Courtesy of Magnolia Network

Pastry chef and cookbook author Zo François will bring viewers to her new show, which shares a name with his popular blog, a closer look at his way of cooking. A double episode will air on the day of the premiere.

The Restoration Route with Clint Harp, Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET starting January 11

Clint Harp searches America for historic structures that need more than a little TLC in this series of renovation and restoration.

What about other classic shows and series?

This old house and Ask this old house

Not all programming on Magnolia will be new or even recent. This classic home improvement series is just one of the classics headed to the new network.

Courtesy of Magnolia Network

The woman who led the way in food-centric television, Julia Child, will be a staple of Magnolia with her vintage series, “The French Chef”.

Other favorites from the DIY network

“Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation” is one of many classics from the DIY network making a new home on Magnolia. Courtesy of Magnolia Network

Over the coming weeks and months, viewers will have even more to enjoy as DIY Network favorites return for new seasons on the Magnolia Network, including “Maine Cabin Masters”, “Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation” and “Lakefront. Bargain Hunt Renovation “.