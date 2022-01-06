Bollywood Roundup: Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman, and more …

Kriti Sanon will have five outings in 2022

Bombay– Kriti Sanon, will be seen in five films in 2022 which all belong to different genres, allowing her to push the limits with her work.

She credits her outing last year “Mimi” for giving her the strength to take more risks.

Reflecting on the past year, Kriti says, “2021 has been an incredible year professionally. The kind of love ‘Mimi’ had was extremely overwhelming and not only made me more confident as an actor to take risks, but also made me hungrier to push the limits ”.

Looking forward to having more roles in the coming year, the actress shares: “What excites me the most is the fact that all of these projects belong to genres and worlds. completely different, so there is a lot to look forward to in 2022!

Upcoming releases for the actress are several major releases like ‘Adipurush’ with Prabhas, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ with Akshay Kumar, ‘Ganapath’ with Tiger Shroff, ‘Bhediya’ with Varun Dhawan and ‘Shehzada’ with Kartik Aaryan.

Ranveer Singh says he has a duty to entertain people

Bombay– Ranveer Singh, who was most recently seen in sports drama ’83’, considers it his duty to use his profession to entertain people and tell stories in the most engaging way.

The actor is happy that the profession of actor also allows him to explore the human being in him.

Ranveer says, “I’m really exploring myself as a person. To make different characters and present different movies that we as people can be proud of, I feel obligated to entertain people.

Thinking back on his career, he says: “It has been an incredible 10 years. I worked with the best filmmakers who shaped me, taught me what it means to be an artist. I have learned so much but I am hungry. My hunger is insatiable, I want to make more films like ’83’ that receive this kind of unanimous love.

The actor wants to walk the path of experimentation in his next decade in cinema, “I intend to continue on this path and continue to explore. I am living the dream. I wake up in disbelief every day until I’m an actor. I still can’t get over it and am grateful for the opportunities. I say a prayer of gratitude everyday, recognize and appreciate my opportunities, and got to play Kapil Dev in the definitive movie as ’83’. It’s impressive.”

Recalling memories of the screening of ’83’, the superstar adds, “I can’t tell you how rewarding it was to be in the screening of ’83’. You see people laughing, crying, crying. stand up to applaud and they feel that emotion together in a community viewing. They shared an experience together and that’s life. Life is a shared experience and that’s what I want to keep doing.

Madhuri Dixit and Mahesh Babu wish AR Rahman the 55th birthday

Chennai– Actors Mahesh Babu and Madhuri Dixit joined dozens of fans across the country to greet music director AR Rahman on his 55th birthday on Wednesday.

Several prominent actors from different film industries were among those who greeted the soft-spoken musical director, affectionately known as the ‘Mozart of Madras’.

Several directors, production houses and music directors also wished the music director his birthday. Social media has been inundated with greetings from fans.

In her birthday wish, Madhuri Dixit said: “Birthday wishes to legend AR Rahman. You have touched so many hearts through your music, each of your works is a masterpiece of art. – you will continue to shine and do your best as always.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu said, “I wish music legend AR Rahman a very happy birthday! Good health and happiness always.

Actress Simran also wished Rahman a happy birthday. She said: “Happy birthday to our favorite magician AR Rahman! I wish you lots of music, happiness and good health!

Actor Jiiva, who recently played cricketer Kris Srikkanth in ’83’, said, “Happy Birthday Mozart from Madras AR Rahman. Happy new year coming!

Actor Harish Kalyan said, “We wish our Madras Maestro Mozart Thalaivar AR Rahman sir a wonderful birthday. Thank you for making our lives better with your music and for inspiring us as human beings! “

Musical directors Anirudh and D. Imman also greeted Rahman on his birthday.

Vicky Kaushal wishes her sister-in-law Isabelle Kaif for her birthday

Bombay– Vicky Kaushal recently took to her Instagram and wished her sister-in-law Isabelle Kaif her birthday.

The actor has a cute nickname for Isabelle as he put his photo on his Instagram Story and wrote in the photo, “Happy Birthday Isy! Have a wonderful time working and partying today @isakaif ( sic). “

The photo shows Isabelle smiling for the camera as she dons a “Star Wars” cap and baby Yoda t-shirt.

Like her sister Katrina, Isabelle is also an actress. She was seen in the 2021 release ‘Time To Dance’ where she was paired with Sooraj Pancholi. Isabelle played the role of a dancer in the film. She will then be seen in Lalit Butani’s “Kwatha”, which will also star Aayush Sharma.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel in Rajasthan in a private ceremony. The three-day wedding festivities began on December 7 and ended with “KatVic” making it official through their social media posts. (IANS)