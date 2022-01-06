Hollywood and billionaires back the bull with new cowboy teams

The Professional Bull Riders, the largest sports league in the American West, hope so. On Friday, PBR plans to announce that it is turning the toughest eight seconds on earth into a team sport, establishing eight new franchises of runners vying to stay on top of a bull longer than the next guy.

They’ve lassoed billionaires to help make it happen. The teams will be from a collection of wealthy individuals who are interested in the sport, have experience in owning other teams, and expertise in trivializing the American cowboy lifestyle.

Bull owners and rulers say the time has come for a return to simpler hobbies. Months of quarantine orders have pushed families into the outdoors, and a large relocation across the country has seen home sales increase in the great outdoors. Behind PBR’s capitalization of the moment hides an unlikely owner: Hollywood’s largest arts agency, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.,

which went public last year and bought the League of Bulls in 2015 for $ 100 million, as part of its campaign to branch out from representing movie stars and prevent Wall Street from opposing the action.

The talent agency began to glorify the Bull Riders immediately after buying the league. Sylvester Stallone attended an event to observe a bull named Yo Adrian! Bonner Bolton, a former rodeo cowboy, has booked a modeling campaign. Endeavor client Steven Tyler of Aerosmith has recorded a new league anthem called Hold On (Wont Let Go). The new tag team league will air on CBS and Pluto TV.

In Hollywood parlance, the sport of rodeo clowns and 1,500-pound bulls is about something else: brand value.

Go to Europe and see what kind of pants they’re wearing, said Billy Morris, founder of privately-held Morris Communications Co., a Western lifestyle media company and owner of the new PBR Nashville Stampede team. See what kind of shoes they are wearing, what kind of belt buckles they have.

Riders at the PBR Unleash the Beast bull competition at Madison Square Garden in January 2020, in New York City.

Most of the new teams are based in the middle of the country, including two in Texas. Team names are reminiscent of a Wyatt Earp era, Kansas City wins the Outlaws, and Oklahoma Freedom will face the Texas Rattlers.

Morris and the other new owners need to hire a trainer and have until the end of May to prepare a draft of runners. Each owner paid around $ 3 million for each team.

How quickly each owner recoups the investment comes down to two questions, said PBR Managing Director Sean Gleason: How did your team do on earth? And: How did you go about selling referrals?

The teams will face off for a season of earnings totaling $ 6 million. Even teams that never win a game will end the season with around $ 400,000, while champions can expect to walk away with around $ 1.6 million. Individual runners who now earn an average of $ 75,000 a year, with more than two dozen earning more than six figures, are expected to see their earnings double if they compete individually and as a team in the new league, Gleason said.

Bull riders fight over money.

The riders’ task is deceptively simple: try to hold onto the bull with one hand for a full eight seconds, never letting the other hand grab hold of it to support it.

In the team events, the riders will compete individually and their scores will then be added up for an overall count.

Johnny Morris, who amassed a fortune of over $ 7 billion after founding Bass Pro Shops in 1972 and later acquiring rival Cabelas, is the owner of the new Missouri Thunder, which will be based in an amphitheater in a high-rise apartment building. development in the Ozarks.

He got into horseback riding for the branding opportunity.

Bull riders will be able to join new teams.

You arrive in our parking lots, you see a lot of vans, he said. You see a lot of the guys who come into the store are wearing cowboy boots. This way of life is no stranger.

It’s uncharted territory for much of Hollywood culture that Endeavor usually swirls around. Today, the firm still represents stars like Denzel Washington, but that only represents a quarter of its activity.

Over the past decade, the agency has grown with significant acquisitions, starting in 2013 with the $ 2.4 billion purchase of IMG Worldwide, a sports and modeling agency. He then acquired the Miss Universe organization that previously belonged to Donald Trump and the UFC mixed martial arts organization, which cost Endeavor $ 4 billion.

Bonner Bolton, a former rodeo star, signed a modeling contract.

PBR’s presence was Teflon during Covid, said Endeavor President Mark Shapiro, noting that an indoor riding event in Indianapolis this month was sold out in front of a crowd of nearly 12,000 despite the spread of the Omicron variant.

PBR hosted one of the last major sporting events when Covid-19 shut down much of the economy in March 2020 and resumed events in July. An PBR event has taken place almost every weekend since, with the league enjoying public interest in states where conservative governors tend to be more open to allowing large crowds. Some events that were scheduled in states with broader restrictions have been moved to places such as Florida and Texas.

We went where they let us go, Mr Gleason said.

Alisson De Souza rides a sniper during a bullfighting competition at Madison Square Garden in January 2020.

Building a sport around teams is a big step forward, said Thomas Tull, a former entertainment executive whose Western equine brand Teton Ridge owns the new Arizona Ridge Riders.

There’s a reason the world’s most successful sports teams represent a city. They have a culture, they have rivalries, said Mr. Tull, who is also a part-owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The hit TV show Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner as a sixth-generation homesteader, has given the sporting aura a boost, owners say, in the same way as Netflix Inc.

The Drive to Survive docuseries sparked a great deal of interest in Formula 1 racing.

This Hollywood take showcases the Western lifestyle, Main Street USA to the great city of Manhattan, Endeavor Chairman Shapiro said.

