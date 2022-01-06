How an East Hollywood puppeteer found fame and happiness with a sad puppet named El Triste | East Hollywood News

East Hollywood – Cain Carias started playing puppets at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater as a teenager. Then Baker died and the puppet theater left Echo Park. Carias moved on to a more stable job as a cook.

But one thing kept him in the puppeteer’s game: El Triste, LA’s saddest clown.

Carias invites himself everywhere with the puppet. Lowrider shows. Parties.Music videos.Talk shows on YouTube. Even the occasional fishing trip. In project or event after event, people keep asking Carias to bring El Triste.

How many Instagram followers do you have?The Sad has nearly 33,000– a little more thanCarias himself.

Slightly taller than the knees, El Triste is modeled like a clown, with white makeup, blue eyeshadow, and a red bulbous nose. The rest of him is dressed like the gangsters of the old Westlake neighborhood in Carias: a black T-shirt and sweatshirts and a little bling around his neck. Or jeans with a dark jacket and sneakers. And a pencil mustache and Van Dyke beard match Caria’s look.

Carias (pronounced ku-RAY-yis) attended her first show at the Bob Baker Theater at the age of 13, the same year her family moved to Los Angeles from Tijuana.

Very quickly, he volunteered and worked in the theater, where he did the lighting for five years, then became a performer and teacher. On the back of his hands are tattoos with puppet control bars, one of which displays Bob Baker’s name.

Carias worked with Moncerrat Reyes fromLil G Dollsto create El Triste.

The first version of El Triste became so popular that Carias reworked the body to move and walk better. Carias also recently worked with Reyes to create a companion for Triste, a happier counterpart named The Smiley.

Yet El Triste is still sad and very popular.

Carais shared more thoughts on El Triste and his work in a brief Q&A:.

You described Sad as a gangster. What does this mean in his everyday life? How does he live?

Sad is a bit based on myself. I was a troublemaker when I was younger. I was affiliated with the MacArthur Park gang and I dressed like them. So it’s based on that.

The super power of Sad is to take sadness from people. Happiness is everywhere. but when i’m sad i think sad i think he’s so cool. I hung out with gangers – like old OGs. But as soon as they see el Triste, they behave like kids. They just get happy, which is funny.

You say El Triste isn’t really for shows, more for events?

Yeah. I built it to show what a puppet is. Bob Baker had so many special puppets. But I couldn’t always get people to the theater.

I always had an idea to build a puppet. But it was a lot of work. And it was expensive. It cost about $ 2,000 to build one. I know how to build the skeleton. But there is a whole process to building the face. These dolls [by Moncerrat Reyes] were already built.

What’s your next step? In other interviews, you’ve talked about taking drawing lessons and working in digital media – mostly building puppets.

I learned to move the puppet, but not to make one. To do that, I have to draw it first, draw what it will look like. Better than telling you what I want to do, it’s better if I show pictures.

And if I come back to the theater, I want to do shows in Spanish. We have always done shows in English.