Entertainment
How an East Hollywood puppeteer found fame and happiness with a sad puppet named El Triste | East Hollywood News
East Hollywood – Cain Carias started playing puppets at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater as a teenager. Then Baker died and the puppet theater left Echo Park. Carias moved on to a more stable job as a cook.
But one thing kept him in the puppeteer’s game: El Triste, LA’s saddest clown.
Carias invites himself everywhere with the puppet. Lowrider shows. Parties.Music videos.Talk shows on YouTube. Even the occasional fishing trip. In project or event after event, people keep asking Carias to bring El Triste.
How many Instagram followers do you have?The Sad has nearly 33,000– a little more thanCarias himself.
Slightly taller than the knees, El Triste is modeled like a clown, with white makeup, blue eyeshadow, and a red bulbous nose. The rest of him is dressed like the gangsters of the old Westlake neighborhood in Carias: a black T-shirt and sweatshirts and a little bling around his neck. Or jeans with a dark jacket and sneakers. And a pencil mustache and Van Dyke beard match Caria’s look.
Carias (pronounced ku-RAY-yis) attended her first show at the Bob Baker Theater at the age of 13, the same year her family moved to Los Angeles from Tijuana.
Very quickly, he volunteered and worked in the theater, where he did the lighting for five years, then became a performer and teacher. On the back of his hands are tattoos with puppet control bars, one of which displays Bob Baker’s name.
Carias worked with Moncerrat Reyes fromLil G Dollsto create El Triste.
The first version of El Triste became so popular that Carias reworked the body to move and walk better. Carias also recently worked with Reyes to create a companion for Triste, a happier counterpart named The Smiley.
Yet El Triste is still sad and very popular.
Carais shared more thoughts on El Triste and his work in a brief Q&A:.
You described Sad as a gangster. What does this mean in his everyday life? How does he live?
Sad is a bit based on myself. I was a troublemaker when I was younger. I was affiliated with the MacArthur Park gang and I dressed like them. So it’s based on that.
The super power of Sad is to take sadness from people. Happiness is everywhere. but when i’m sad i think sad i think he’s so cool. I hung out with gangers – like old OGs. But as soon as they see el Triste, they behave like kids. They just get happy, which is funny.
You say El Triste isn’t really for shows, more for events?
Yeah. I built it to show what a puppet is. Bob Baker had so many special puppets. But I couldn’t always get people to the theater.
I always had an idea to build a puppet. But it was a lot of work. And it was expensive. It cost about $ 2,000 to build one. I know how to build the skeleton. But there is a whole process to building the face. These dolls [by Moncerrat Reyes] were already built.
What’s your next step? In other interviews, you’ve talked about taking drawing lessons and working in digital media – mostly building puppets.
I learned to move the puppet, but not to make one. To do that, I have to draw it first, draw what it will look like. Better than telling you what I want to do, it’s better if I show pictures.
And if I come back to the theater, I want to do shows in Spanish. We have always done shows in English.
Sources
2/ https://www.theeastsiderla.com/neighborhoods/east_hollywood/how-an-east-hollywood-puppeteer-found-fame-and-happiness-with-a-sad-marionette-named-el/article_29dc8ab8-6a54-11ec-bdda-af2afe5e018c.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]