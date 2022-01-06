Karan Kundrra’s sister upset by Tejasswi Prakash’s behavior; said ‘I can’t stand the way she treats my brother’

TejRan fans have had a rough week. Bigg Boss 15 romantic jodi Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash had a good fight on Tuesday. Things got terrible after he said things like “Apni Shakal Dekhi Hai” and even used the word “Bhatija” on her. Tejasswi Prakash was furious and cried with all her heart. She said she was done with the show and wanted to leave soon. After that, Karan Kundrra chatted with her. Their conversation healed some of the bitterness. Outside, TejRan fans prayed for a reunion while the solos hoped they would now play just for themselves in the game. Also read – Bigg Boss 15 scares Covid: Devoleena Bhattacharjee undergoes test, other roommates will also be tested

But yesterday they ended up arguing again. Karan Kundrra was talking to Rashami Desai. Tejasswi Prakash sensed they were talking about her and told Karan Kundrra that she had left out. They had an argument on the same. In the show, we saw that KK did not want to discuss the game with Tejasswi Prakash. He says she sounds very negative about the same thing. As we know, Karan Kundrra’s relatives support him on social networks like that of Tejasswi Prakash. A fan asked her sister, Meenu Kundra, why she hated Tejasswi so much. That’s what she had to say … Read also – Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan SLAMS Karan Kundra for disrespecting Tejasswi Prakash; said: “I felt very bad for Teja”

Appreciation Tweet for EenMeenukundra di for being Classy..Sassy and for being so STRONG! #KaranKundrra ????? ?? ???? (@Mohabbatgirl) January 5, 2022

Meenu Kundra (eenMeenukundra) January 5, 2022

Please teja ko be accept Tuesday

There are several reasons for this

best jore hain shad zahoor (@ zahoorshad8) January 5, 2022

Hun-I don’t know her from Adam to love her or not to love her, I just can’t stand the way she treats my brother-I don’t like the harm she causes to Karan- he is all that matters to me !! Meenu Kundra (eenMeenukundra) January 5, 2022

Well, the Bigg Boss 15 house can be a volatile place. Relationships suffer. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash seem terribly possessive of each other. It had an impact on their relationship. Now let’s take a look at how things go in the real world. Read also – Bigg Boss 15: fans sympathize with Karan Kundrra for tolerating Tejasswi Prakash’s attitude read the tweets

