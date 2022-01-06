Entertainment
Karan Kundrra’s sister upset by Tejasswi Prakash’s behavior; said ‘I can’t stand the way she treats my brother’
TejRan fans have had a rough week. Bigg Boss 15 romantic jodi Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash had a good fight on Tuesday. Things got terrible after he said things like “Apni Shakal Dekhi Hai” and even used the word “Bhatija” on her. Tejasswi Prakash was furious and cried with all her heart. She said she was done with the show and wanted to leave soon. After that, Karan Kundrra chatted with her. Their conversation healed some of the bitterness. Outside, TejRan fans prayed for a reunion while the solos hoped they would now play just for themselves in the game.
But yesterday they ended up arguing again. Karan Kundrra was talking to Rashami Desai. Tejasswi Prakash sensed they were talking about her and told Karan Kundrra that she had left out. They had an argument on the same. In the show, we saw that KK did not want to discuss the game with Tejasswi Prakash. He says she sounds very negative about the same thing. As we know, Karan Kundrra’s relatives support him on social networks like that of Tejasswi Prakash. A fan asked her sister, Meenu Kundra, why she hated Tejasswi so much. That’s what she had to say …
Appreciation Tweet for EenMeenukundra di for being Classy..Sassy and for being so STRONG! #KaranKundrra
????? ?? ???? (@Mohabbatgirl) January 5, 2022
Meenu Kundra (eenMeenukundra) January 5, 2022
Please teja ko be accept Tuesday
There are several reasons for this
best jore hain
shad zahoor (@ zahoorshad8) January 5, 2022
Hun-I don’t know her from Adam to love her or not to love her, I just can’t stand the way she treats my brother-I don’t like the harm she causes to Karan- he is all that matters to me !!
Meenu Kundra (eenMeenukundra) January 5, 2022
Well, the Bigg Boss 15 house can be a volatile place. Relationships suffer. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash seem terribly possessive of each other. It had an impact on their relationship. Now let’s take a look at how things go in the real world.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.
Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest updates.
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk/xfbml.customerchat.js"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->
$(document).ready(function(){ $('#commentbtn').on("click",function(){ (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=179720252061082&autoLogAppEvents=1"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->
$(".cmntbox").toggle(); }); });
Sources
2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-15-karan-kundrras-sister-upset-with-tejasswi-prakashs-behaviour-says-i-just-cant-stand-the-way-she-treats-my-brother-1983672/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]