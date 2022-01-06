Salman Khans ex Somy Ali reveals why they broke up and what she learned from her parents | Bollywood

Former actor Somy Ali, who was in a relationship with actor Salman Khan for several years in the 1990s, has revealed the reason for their split. She left for the United States after the breakup.

Salman and Somy are said to have dated from 1991 to 1999. She also praised her parents and revealed what she learned from them.

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Somy said I learned a lot from his parents and family. I also learned from Salman. At the end of the day, in any relationship, if you’re not happy, it’s better to separate. This was the case with the relationship between Salman and me. I have decided to return to America.

What I learned from his parents is so phenomenal. They had an open house. Every day people came and went. They would love them and feed them. The door has never been locked. Another crucial lesson I learned is that we are all the same. They made no difference in religion. They never saw a difference in religion. It is very important to learn from them, she added.

Somy also called Salman generous and praised him for his love for animals. She also congratulated him for the philanthropic work he does through his Being Human foundation.

During the same interview, Somy said she started dating Salman when she was 17. She was attracted to him after watching Maine Pyaar Kiya and traveling to India because she wanted to marry him. They finally formed a relationship a year after she expressed her feelings for him.

Somy made a movie with Salman which was ultimately shelved. During her brief stint in Bollywood, Somy worked in films such as Krishan Avtaar with Mithun Chakraborty, Yaar Gaddar with Saif Ali Khan and Anth with Suniel Shetty.