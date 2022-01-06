Extreme gender bias in Hollywood jobs is not improving





The percentage of female directors in America’s top 100 films fell to 12% in 2021, following records in 2020, according to The Celluloid Ceilings 24th Annual Report. The study, conducted by Dr Martha M. Lauzen of San Diego State University, found that the number of women working off-camera on films increased by only 8 percentage points, from 17 % in 1998 to 25% in 2021. Lauzens’ findings point out that an increased dialogue around women in the film industry has not led to a major shift in the portrayal of behind-the-scenes roles. Given the volume of public and industrial dialogue, countless panels and engagements on this issue, shouldn’t we expect more substantial growth over the past 2 decades? Lauzen wrote in an email to the Observer. Lauzen, who has followed the representation of women in the film industry for more than 20 years, said the emergence of social media stars and the creator economy will not solve fundamental problems in the film industry: so As users of new platforms, women and men alike, may have greater familiarity and ease with visual media, the same barriers to entry into the mainstream film industry remain. The underemployment of women on these issues is not a pipeline issue, she wrote. The hope was that women working on independent productions would eventually be hired to work on feature films in the studio, as was the case for men, Lauzen added. The study also took into account changes in viewing habits due to the ongoing pandemic by analyzing the list of digital entertainment groups watched at home. The DEG list found that women made up 13% of writers, 21% of producer executives and 19% of publishers. We know the names of the women who have directed studio films – Chloe Zhao, Patty Jenkins and a few others – because they are relatively rare, Lauzen said. To conclude that women have achieved great success or a certain level of parity based on a few high-level women leads us to incorrect conclusions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://observer.com/2022/01/gender-bias-hollywood-celluloid-ceiling/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos