Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez opens up about her plans and vision for 2022

The year 2022 has not started with fanfare for Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. In recent months, the Sri Lankan beauty queen has been implicated in a money laundering investigation involving con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar and a few days ago the news circulated that her mother had been hospitalized in Bahrain. following a stroke. Perhaps due to travel restrictions following the case and the COVID-19 spike, Fernandez who grew up in Bahrain cannot just get on a plane like before. His recent visit to Dubai to promote an optical brand in the last week of December was also scuttled. But in a brief email interview, Fernandez opened up about his vision for the coming year. Jacqueline Fernandez in Dubai

Goals, goals, goals. My only vision for 2022 is to stay focused and achieve my goals. It’s going to be a super important year for me in terms of work, said Fernandez. The actress and fitness enthusiast has several high-profile films on her plate, including Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar and Cirkus with Ranveer Singh. 2022 is filled with filming schedules, brand engagements, promotions and everything to come. More importantly, I want to see 2022 as an opportunity to grow, learn, unlearn and expand my horizons, Fernandez said, without going into details. She describes 2021 as a mixed year. 2021 has been a bittersweet journey for me personally. It has been a difficult year for the whole world as we all struggled against the harshest waves and hardships which I am sure has been a great teacher for all of us, said Fernandez. Jacqueline Fernandez

This actress, known for her playful personality, is famous for her never say never attitude. The self-taught star who has starred in hits like Kick with Salman Khan and is around him makes sure his sunny personality shines through in the email. The global pandemic and its aftermath have been the biggest leveler, she adds. This year taught me to be independent and autonomous, as well as to enjoy life with the simplest joys and happiness. This is something that only you can teach yourself rather than someone else, which I am happy about. This year has taught me to be content and to find peace from within, Fernandez said. Although the year has been particularly traumatic for Fernandez, she is convinced that the world will return to normal as she knew it. Even though her recent promotional activity in Dubai to promote the Nova Eyewear brand did not take off, she expressed her excitement at being associated with them. Calling it a great brand that combines style and substance, Fernandez told Gulf News about her personal style when it comes to eyewear. The only thing that comes naturally to me is my energy. So my style depends a lot on the energy around me, so for me both frames can be a go-to choice. If I chose something classy, ​​I would go for the cheesy frame. On the other hand, if I’m looking for something more cheerful, I’ll go for the colorful, wacky frame, she wrote. Jacqueline Fernandez with Salman Khan in ‘Kick’

Fernandez is also a strong supporter of retail therapy. She was often spotted in Dubai malls and promoting yoga and fitness in the city. Dubai has been my favorite shopping destination for years now. No other place can match the class and elegance that Dubai exudes. More than that, the people of Dubai are so warm and loving. I hardly feel far from home when I’m in Dubai. It’s become a home away from home for me now, and I love it, she said. Jacqueline Fernandez

