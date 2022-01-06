Quentin Tarantino on his novel OUATIH: the new ending, the future career of Ricks and Cliffs’ wife | Movies

In one Brand new episode Empire Podcast, we sat down with Quentin Tarantino for a deep dive into his novelization of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood by exploring the narrative choices, important expansions, and character trajectories that unfold on the page. Listen to the full interview here and read excerpts about the adaptation process as published in the November 2021 issue below.

As the master of the left field turn, it takes a lot to surprise Quentin Tarantino. But the reaction to his first novel, Once upon a time in hollywood, pretty much succeeded.

I have to say, especially here in England, the reaction from critics has been pretty positive, said Tarantino, addressing Empire in a hotel in London, where he comes to spend a few days. To tell you the truth, I thought that after I got the chance to hit me, some of them wouldn’t miss the chance. But in the end that was not the case. They seem to like it, and they’ve been encouraging. And as I start a new chapter in my career, I’ll take all the encouragement I can get!

Tarantinos ‘adaptation of his own Oscar-winning screenplay is full of surprises, expanding and enriching the characteristics of Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth, the inane friends at the heart of his languid look at life in Los Angeles in the late’ 60s, all getting into the narrative enough that you don’t know what you’re going to get, in true Tarantino style. Here, he highlights some of the key choices and challenges of novelizing writing.

The approach

Even though he had a role model, in the form of the film and its screenplay, he approached the book with a slightly looser approach. I hadn’t thought about exactly how I was going to adapt it until it was time to write it, he says. I hope I added more than just turning it into prose. I was very open. I had a nice structure, but I hope my pen will take me and create a whole. There is a wealth of brand new material that I had never written. It’s in the book, and some stuff that I found while writing. And there are scenes that actually existed in script form, to one degree or another.

The end

One of them is a new ending for the book, which we won’t give here, but which is a conversation between Rick Dalton and precocious young actress Trudi Fraser (played in the Julia Butters film). Tarantino had actually shot a version of that for the movie and, in fact, for a while the third act of the movie ended with this scene, while the footage detailing the Manson Family’s attack on Rick and Cliff, and their equally swift and bloody response (which, of course, rewrote history, avoiding the events that led to the actual massacre of Sharon Tate and her friends), received a slightly different treatment. The night of the murders was the epilogue, he explains. I even had an epilogue before it started. But what we have learned is that the night of the murders in August is not an epilogue. This is the third act.

Tarantino therefore decided to put aside the stage with Dalton and Trudi. There’s a reason it’s not in the movie, he says. If you play this scene, it’s the end. You almost have to restart the film. For the book, however, he was keen to restore it. And, in perhaps the most tarentino twist of the whole affair, the end of the film here is moved to the middle and almost thrown over a page and a half. I knew pretty much from the start that I wasn’t going to include the ending in the movie, he adds. And it seemed like the right time.

The mystery of the Cliffs wife

One of the main ambiguities in the film concerns Cliff and whether or not he killed his wife. Tarantino expands on this considerably in the book, revealing that Cliff has killed many people over the course of his long life. One of them was his wife, cut in half by a shark pistol. With the book, you can answer that question, says Tarantino, who also reveals what happened next. Namely, Cliff, filled with immediate remorse, is essentially trying to keep his wife together until help arrives, during which time they talk, forgive and even go their separate ways on decent terms. It’s so wild that it feels like something is only possible in the book, but Tarantino thinks he could have made it work. [Special make-up effects studio] KNB would have understood that, he said. I wouldn’t have done CGI, that’s for sure. It would be macabre and grotesque and it might even be a little funny, as it is on the page. But it is doable.

Redemption

One thing the film and the book have in common is that Tarantino gives Rick Dalton, the self-centered, bipolar, alcoholic actor starred in Leonardo DiCaprio’s film, a second blow to the light. In one scene, Tarantino even gives us a brief tour of Dalton’s career after the events of the book. You don’t know half of it, he said. I understood everything. You know two percent, I’ve worked my whole career. I know every episode of every TV show, I know the whole trajectory of his career. When he stopped, when he retired, everything. Because a story that begins with Once Upon a Time needs a fairytale ending.

The novel edition of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is available now at all good bookstores.