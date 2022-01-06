Women of the Movement examine Emmett Till’s sensitive but fuzzy series | american tv

Women of the Movement, an ABC anthology series about the often overlooked or underrated women of the American civil rights movement, opens with tears of agony that of a young Granny Till (Broadway star Adrienne Warren) , a black woman whose labor pains are dismissed by a white nurse in a sterile 1941 hospital. It’s indicative of the road ahead, for a series that follows the brutal and racist murder of Grannies’ son, Emmett , by two white men in Mississippi, in 1955, through activism fueled by Granny’s grief and the eventual acquittal of her killers. But Women in the Movement, crucially, begins with the zest for life: first baby Emmett, cherished by his mother, then the teenager whose murder has set the country on fire.

This first six-part installment, created by Marissa Jo Cerar (The Handmaids Tale) and produced by Jay Z and Will Smith, runs from 1941 to the summer of 1955 in Chicago, where Grandma lives with Emmett (Cedric Joe), a charming boy. tender-hearted, presumably at the dawn of childhood and adolescence, in relative comfort. The series proceeds by the strict chronology and the signage of a procedural network. Adventure-hungry Emmett wants to visit his great-uncle Mose (Glynn Turman) in the Mississippi Delta rather than hanging out with his mom and beloved boyfriend Gene (Ray Fisher); Granny is hesitant, fearing Emmett’s naivety regarding the customs of the Deep South of Jim Crow, but she gives in. They kiss poignantly at the station.

Pilot director Gina Prince-Bythewood plays the fateful encounter between Emmett and grocery store cashier Carolyn Bryant (Julia McDermott), a white woman, ambiguously enough to reflect existing question marks, we don’t see what ‘Emmett tells him, there’s a wolf whistle but his doesn’t know who or who it’s coming from while still being clear on the dynamics: Emmett, playful and kind, acting innocently; Carolyn, bound by a code of hate and fear, reacts ominously in anger. At the end of the first episode, Emmett was ripped from his bed by Carolyns Roy’s husband (Carter Jenkins) and half-brother, JW Milam (Chris Coy) and taken in a truck, never to be seen alive again.

The remaining five episodes are a combination of procedural and networked educational biopic (with direct dialogue and production values), focusing on Grannies’ frantic search for her son, insisting that his mutilated body not be hidden away. to the public, and refusal to let the alleged injustice of the south prevail without a fight. Let people see what they’ve done to my boy, she said seeing his unrecognizable face beaten, a line from Warren, who sometimes plays Granny with excessive emphasis from stage actors, throws with deep reserve of resilience.

At its best, Women of the Movement provocatively explores a chapter in American history that most don’t know enough about with sensitivity, fidelity, and concern not to exploit trauma. Directors Julie Dash, Tina Mabry, and Kasi Lemmons point to the constant presence of the camera flash and the crowds of reporters surrounding Grandma, a stalk familiar to modern viewers but perhaps not to this story. The series is strongest when embedded in the thorny and intimidating work of activism with real-life characters such as Medgar Evers (Tongayi Chirisa), TRM Howard (Alex Dsert), Simeon Booker (Miles Fowler) and Ruby Hurley. (Leslie Silva), the head of the southeastern chapter of the NAACP whose budding friendship with Grandma, as one of the few female leaders, would have served as a fascinating dual pole for the series.

Instead, his perspective unsuccessfully turns to the white southerners leading the trial in Mississippi, with particularly uncertain handling of the killers (who confessed to the murder in a 1956 interview, a year after their acquittal) . Sometimes they were aware of the Bryants’ private life when Roy confronts Carolyn about the meeting in the store, when JW suggests to Roy that they go after the N-word who made all this talk at the store, when Carolyn worries about what to wear and say on her testimonial day about times that barely humanize them (and comfortably) that Grandma wouldn’t know about. There is a version of this story that digs into hatred for the Bryants and draws characterizations deep enough to prevent viewers from dismissing them as mere villainous fanatics from another era. But that is beyond the scope and interest of this show, which is supposed to center Grandma and I would have liked her to keep the murderers in her perspective, contemptuous and hateful figures that she sees in the press and in the theater. hearing, without empathy or regret.

Reducing the mechanics of a trial beforehand, most of the middle of the series, could have opened up the space for some of the show’s more intriguing elements: the generational gap between Granny and her mother Alma (Tonya Pinkins). ; the pressure exerted by the NAACP on Granny, a citizen reeling from unimaginable tragedy, to speak out in public; tensions between witnesses to Till’s kidnapping and murder, poor Mississippi sharecroppers with every reason to fear attention, and activists and lawyers seeking justice. These are reasons to trust the creators’ vision, even if it frustratesly distances itself from the woman at the center on its first outing.