A Guide to What Is Happening With the 2022 Golden Globes





The scandal-ridden group also came under scrutiny after reports revealed that more than a third of the HFPA members had been flown on a luxury press trip to the French set of the Netflix series Emily in Paris in 2019, after which the critically panned comedy picked up two Golden Globes nominations. How has the HFPA responded? During the 2021 Golden Globes telecast last February, leaders of the group committed to diversifying their membership a vague, underwhelming overture that fell flat in Hollywood. Then, after NBC announced in May that it would not air the 2022 ceremony, the HFPA released a statement that said it was working to reform itself with extreme urgency and offered a timeline for changes. In the months since, the HFPA has hired its first chief diversity officer, adopted new rules that prohibit members from accepting gifts from studios and added its first outside board members. In October, it added 21 new journalists to its ranks, 29 percent of whom it said identified as Black. How has Hollywood responded? Celebrities like Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo criticized the HFPA. for its proposed changes, arguing they fell short, and a timeline they felt was too long. Tom cruise returned his three Golden Globes in protest. More than 100 PR firms threatened to boycott the HFPA, and Netflix, Amazon, WarnerMedia and Neon cut ties with the organization. NBC still isnt airing the awards but left the door open for them to return in 2023 if the HFPA could demonstrate meaningful reform. Oh, right, theres also an award ceremony! What should I watch for? On the film side, Belfast and The Power of the Dog dominated the nominations with seven each, with the latters director, Jane Campion, favored to win her first Golden Globe. King Richard, Dont Look Up, Licorice Pizza and West Side Story followed with four apiece. On the TV side, Succession received five nominations, followed by four for Ted Lasso. Theres a large crop of first-time nominees among the performers, including Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) and Kristen Stewart (Spencer) in film, and Jeremy Strong (Succession), Jean Smart (Hacks), Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) , and Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany (WandaVision) on TV. The field is more diverse than in years past, when artists of color were often overlooked: The best actor in a drama category features three Black contenders, Will Smith (King Richard), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) and Mahershala Ali (Swan Song).

