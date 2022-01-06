Star Trek just made the biggest crossover in its history

Star Treks Dream Team arrived. In Kobayashi, the sixth episode of the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy, the franchise has gone where it has never been before. While crossbreeds, Easter eggs, and show-to-show references are common, in fact seeing characters from different series working together were largely limited to comics and spinoff novels. But with Kobayashi, Prodigy broke a new Star Trek record: characters from The original series, the next generation, Deep Space Nine, and Traveler all appear together, most of them working together as one crew! Here’s what happened and why it’s a big deal. Spoilers ahead for Star Trek: Prodigy, Season 1, Episode 6, Kobayashi.

Spock (Leonard Nimoy) and Picard (Patrick Stewart) meet in 1991’s unification CBS / Paramount

A Brief History of Star Trek Crossovers

When Star Trek: The Next Generation debuted in 1987, the notion of Star Trek crossovers was not only rare but borderline forbidden. Although Bones McCoy (Deforest Kelley) appeared in the first episode of TNG, his cameo was brief and his character was never named onscreen. Even in the third season of TNG, writers were discouraged from referring to The original series. When Sarek (Mark Lenard), the father of Spocks, appeared in TNG, writer Ira Steven Behr had to fight with the most senior officials just to be allowed to make Picard Spock say.

In several interviews, Ronald D. Moore and Behr recall the first uphill battle to include references to The original series. In 1999, Behr said, I broke the barrier and allowed The Next Generation to use names like Spock onscreen. It was a big taboo when I got there. Unable to mention the original Star Trek characters.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE SCI-FI FILM? Tell us now for a chance to get paid to write an article for Reverse.

But after Sareks’ appearance in 1990, things started to clear up, leading to the famous 1991 TNG in two parts, Unification, in which an older Spock (Leonard Nimoy) teamed up with Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Data (Brent Spiner). After that Scotty (James Doohan) appeared in the 1992 TNG Relics episode, ultimately leading to Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and Captain Picard teaming up in the big 1994s movie Trek, Star Trek Generations.

Around this time, Star Trek had its second major spinoff broadcast. Deep Space New in which Captain Picard appeared in the first episode, and Chief OBrien (Colm Meaney) has become a regular character, having previously been a guest character on TNG. In 1995, DS9 Season 4 added TNG Worf (Michael Dorn) in the cast, having previously played his own ancestor (also named Worf) in Star Trek VI: The Unknown Country.

So if you squint you could tell that Star Trek crossovers from series to series were pretty common after 1990. But what we never saw were multiple crew members from different shows working all together on the same bridge. Until now.

Odo, Spock, Dal, Crusher, Uhura and Scotty, together again for the first time! CBS / Paramount +

How? ‘Or’ What Prodigy sets new Star Trek record

When Dal (Brett Gray) performs a holographic simulation of Kobayashi Maru’s famous test on the holodeck of the Protostar, he tells the computer to give him a selection of the best Starfleet crew members available. The simulation then creates holograms of Spock, Odo, Uhura, and Dr. Crusher. He later adds Scotty for good measure.

By email, representatives from Paramount + confirmed that Gates McFadden recorded a brand new dialogue for Crusher. But in the case of the other characters, it was archival dialogue from existing episodes and movies edited together to make it look like they were talking to Dal.

No Star Trek episode or movie has representatives of more than three different series interacting with each other in this way. First contact featured a cameo from Doctor (Robert Picardo) on Traveler, and episodes of Discovery used archival footage of the two CGU and TNG, but not at this point. Lower decks has probably cornered the Easter egg market, but we’ve rarely seen multiple characters from different shows at the same time. Riker, Troi, Tom Paris, Queen Borg and Q have all appeared in Lower decks, but not in the same episode.

Uhura on the bridge USS Enterprise-D. Paramount + / CBS

If you count the fact that Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) and Chakotay (Robert Beltran) also appear in this Prodigy episode, the record gets even bigger. The following Star Trek shows are all represented:

Star Trek: The Original Series (Spock, Scotty, Uhura)

Star Trek: The Next Generation (Dr Cruhser)

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (Odon)

Star Trek: Voyager (Janeway, Chakotay)

If we count the Prodigy the characters themselves are a five-way crossing. It gets even more meta when you consider that some of Spock and Scottys’ lines are taken from episodes of The next generationincluding greetings from Scotty, thanks, captain, call me Scotty! and Spocks quipped, In your own way, you’re as stubborn as another captain of the Business I once knew.

With this episode, Prodigy descended into the Trekkie rabbit hole in a big way. And with the revelation that Chakotay was the former captain of the Protostar, it seems they were only at the tip of a large iceberg. Prodigy will continue to air throughout the year and, if this episode is any indication, it could hit every bit of Canon Trek before the end of 2022.