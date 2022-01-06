Morgan Wallen and Adele led music sales in 2021, the MRC Data report and Billboard. : NPR







Tolga Akmen / AFP via Getty Images News flash: we had a lot more time to consume music during the pandemic. While many in-person concerts have been canceled or postponed, our devices have allowed us to stream our favorite tunes, dance to TikTok videos, and, with the click of a button, purchase music that we can hold in our hands. According to MRC Data year-end report 2021 in the United States, the big winners of 2021 were Morgan Wallen, Adele, World Music, Old Favorites and Vinyl. The annual report is presented in collaboration with Billboard. Wallen’s bad boy behavior likely helped sales of his outing, Dangerous: the double album. The album was the best-selling of all genres, with 3.2 million units sold. In February 2021, Wallen was filmed using a racial slur. About four months earlier, Saturday Night Live canceled his first appearance when he was caught violating the show’s COVID protocols. But in 2021, they invited him again. As NPR Music’s Stephen Thompson put it, “Wallen has long had a ‘repeatedly stopped by Kid Rock bar’ vibe, though to be fair it was only stopped outside Kid Rock bar once. “ British pop star Adele has charmed millions of fans across the world with 30. In its first week, the singer’s fourth studio album sold 839,000 copies, making it the best-selling debut album in four years. In a separate new record, Adele made music history in 2021 when she became the first female artist to have an album spent 10 consecutive years on the Top 200 Billboards. This album, 21, was released ten years ago. Other notable points of the MRC Data report: – World music “saw a 17.4% * increase in total consumption from one year to the next in 2021”. According to MRC Data, “Global genres like K-pop and Afro-Pop have reached larger audiences than ever before in the United States with blockbuster hits like BTS’s ‘Butter’ and Wizkid’s ‘Essence’, respectively”. – Vinyl albums overtook CDs for the first time since 1991, when MRC Data began measuring music sales. But don’t expect to sell that old phonograph: digital music sales far eclipse vinyl records. This year’s MRC Data report also includes some predictions. P-MRC CEO Rob Jonas writes that in addition to recapping the most consumed songs and albums of the year, “we also zoomed out to showcase 10 big trends that we believe will continue to grow. ” have a major impact on the ever-changing landscape. of

music consumption in the coming year. ”Among these trends: – Streaming isn’t just for Generation Z: “… Millennial music listeners are overtaking them in a few notable territories, including the UK and Latin America. Among baby boomers, Mexico has the highest concentration of weekly music streamers, at 75%. Japan, where sales of physical CDs are still popular, had the lowest at 34%. “ – A new love for old catalog favorites: “On-demand audio streaming hit a new annual high of 988.1 billion streams in 2021, which included a noticeable drop in annual audio streams of current music (which declined 19.4%). For the first time since MRC Data started measuring streaming data, music fans have spent more time with Catalog (which has grown 29.4% this year). – Synergies between music and video games will continue: “After artists like Travis Scott, J Balvin and Lil Nas X launched a craze for virtual concerts in 2020 with the Fortnite and Roblox platforms, music integrations and of games continued to gain momentum in 2021 and helped drive consumption of artist catalogs. “

