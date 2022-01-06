Entertainment
Golden Globes 2022: when and where to watch (spoiler alert, maybe you can’t), who’s hosting, and more
The 79th Golden Globe Awards are almost here again and yes, they are still happening this year, but Hollywood’s biggest party will be a stripped-down affair with no audiences, red carpet or media, and COVID-19 is not entirely over. blame.
Many prominent studios and celebrities have had little to no engagement with the event’s organizers after sustained criticism of its lack of diversity and the acceptance of gifts from potential candidates.
So here’s your guide to what goes and doesn’t happen at the 79th Annual Golden Globes Awards.
When and where to watch
2022 Golden Globes winners to be announced from 1 p.m. AEDT on Monday,January 10.
It’s unclear where the awards show can be watched after broadcaster NBC scrapped plans to televise the awards amid controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).
Even the announcement of the nominees was not televised but aired on the Golden Globe’s Youtube channel.
The HFPA usually has multiple movie stars to announce the nominations, but Snoop Dogg was the only celebrity to read the nominees alone this year.
Who hosts?
Unlike last year’s dynamic duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler,no one has been nominated to host the 2022 Golden Globes.
The only information the Golden Globes have revealed about the program is that NAACP Hollywood Bureau Senior Vice President Kyle Bowser will be discussing the “Reimagine Coalition.”
The coalition would be a five-year initiative to increase diversity, equity and inclusion in the global entertainment industry.
The Golden Globes clouded by controversy
The Golden Globes have traditionally been second-largest after the Oscars in Hollywood film awards season, but their credibility has been called into question – and their future cast in doubt.
The event’s organizers, the HFPA, have been accused of racism, sexism, intimidation and corruption.
More than 100 entertainment writers make up the HFPA, but a Los Angeles Times survey last year found that the organization at the time did not have a single black member.
HFPA President Helen Hoehnes said it has been a time of change and reflection for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
“For eight months, we have worked tirelessly as an organization to be better,” Ms. Hoehne said at the nomination ceremony in 2022.
The 21 new members include six black journalists.
At the same time, a diversity officer was added and the American National Association for the Advancement of People of Color (NAACP) was associated with a five-year partnership.
Nonetheless, many publicists and studios refused to participate in this year’s edition, and the A-listers publicly distanced themselves from the struggling group.
Who and what are the big names to watch?
The films Belfast and The Power of the Dog topped the Golden Globe nominations, with seven each.
Several Australian actors filled the nomination lists, including multi-Golden Globe actress and Oscar Nicole Kidman for her role in Beeing the Ricardos.
Born in Adelaide, Sarah Snook was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series for her performance in Succession.
South Australian actor Kodi Smith-McPhee also received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in The Power of the Dog.
South Korean series Squid Game took the world by storm when it became Netflix’s most popular show in 2021.
In addition to her own nomination for Best Drama Series, two of Squid Game’s main actors also received nominations.
One of South Korea’s Outstanding Actors Jung-jae received his first Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Seong Gi-hun, also known as Player 456 .
His co-start, O Yeong-su, received his first nomination for best supporting actor in television for his character Player 001.
Where can I watch Golden Globe nominated shows and movies in Australia?
Here’s a recap of the nominees available to watch in Australia on your streaming platform of choice:
Netflix
- The power of the dog
- Do not seek
- tick, tick BOOM!
- God’s hand
- Lupine
- Squid game
- Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Maid
Disney +
- Charm
- Luca
- Raya
- Only the murders in the building
- Sick
Apple tv
- CODA
- The Morning Show (known as Morning Wars in Australia)
- Ted lasso
Binge and Foxtel now
- Pose
- Succession
- Dogs Reservation
- Easttown mare
Stan
Amazon Prime Video
Son / ABC
