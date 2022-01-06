AT&T and ViacomCBS look to The CW, home of ‘Riverdale’

AT&T and ViacomCBS are in talks to sell their stakes in the CW broadcast network amid the changing television economy.

The two media giants, who each own 50% of the Burbank-based network, have explored possible deals, including a sale of a controlling stake in the CW to TV giant Nexstar Media Group, according to people familiar with it. with talks that are not allowed to comment publicly.

Nexstar, based in Irving, Texas, which acquired Tribune Media two years ago, owns the largest television stations that broadcast CW programming, including KTLA-TV (Channel 5) in Los Angeles.

The CW, which primarily reaches young viewers, has gradually built its block of prime-time programming over the years by tapping into the intellectual property of Warner Bros. DC Comics, featuring shows like Superman & Lois, as well as former CBS hits like Dynasty and Walker.

CW President and CEO Mark Pedowitz confirmed the discussions in an email Thursday morning to his staff.

As many of you know, over the past year this period of transformation in our industry has led to a series of business activities in media and content companies, Pedowitz wrote in the e- mail, which was viewed by The Times. Given this environment right now, ViacomCBS and Warner Bros. explore strategic opportunities to optimize the value of their joint venture in the CW network.

For AT & Ts WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS, the network itself has never been a money maker. Instead, the joint venture brought tremendous value in other ways by enabling the production studio Warner Bros. Television and CBS to experiment with its intellectual property and create successful TV shows, such as Jane the Virgin, which could then be sold to streaming services like Netflix or through traditional syndication.

The CW has also built an ad-supported streaming platform, The CW Seed, which has expanded its profile beyond the TV stations that broadcast CW programs.

Because of its primary advantage of providing an outlet for studio-produced shows, Warner Bros. and CBS would like to retain a minority stake in the company as well as a commitment from a new partner, such as Nexstar, to continue buying their studio. programming, according to sources.

For example, over a dozen CW shows originate from Warner Bros. Television and about six are from CBS.

The broadcasting economy has deteriorated in recent years as viewers, especially younger ones, turn to streaming platforms including Netflix, YouTube and Hulu. Television ratings have plummeted, making it harder for even leaders like NBC, CBS, and ABC to produce big-budget dramas and comedies to compete with shows on Netflix, Apple TV +, Amazon Prime Video. and Disney +.

Sources said the talks had been going on for several months, but no deal was imminent.

So what does this mean for us right now? It means we have to keep doing what we do best, making The CW as successful and vibrant as we’ve always been, Pedowitz wrote to his team. We have a lot of work ahead of us with more original lineup than ever, extending this season to Saturday Night, our growing digital and streaming platforms and thriving when we come together and build The CW together.

The CW was formed in 2006 by the merger of the Warner Bros. network. WB and CBS UPN. At the time, the broadcast economy was tough enough that the heads of Warner Bros. and CBS have found it wise to team up rather than fight as competitors. CBS then shut down the UPN service.

Nexstar aims to be a major television programmer; last year it rebranded the WGN America channel to NewsNation and launched a news block and morning show. Last summer, Nexstar spent $ 130 million to buy The Hill, an independent media outlet based in Washington. A Nexstar spokesperson declined to comment.

For the parents of CW, structural transformations of AT&T and ViacomCBS are underway, making the programming joint venture less of a priority. Dallas-based AT&T has divested its DirecTV satellite television unit and is in the process of selling WarnerMedia to Discovery. The two companies controlled by the Redstone family, Viacom and CBS, merged two years ago.

Since then, ViacomCBS has auctioned several CBS properties, including its multi-story studio complex in Studio City, its downtown Manhattan Black Rock skyscraper, and the Simon & Schuster book publishing house.

The CW talks were first reported by the the Wall Street newspaper.