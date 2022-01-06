



Iwona Blazwick is stepping down as director of the Whitechapel Gallery in London after two decades, opening a post of director in one of London’s most important galleries. As the gallery emerges from the pandemic in a strong financial position and with programs admired and respected around the world, the time now seems to be right to hand over the baton, she said in a statement. The board of directors will immediately begin the process of recruiting a new director (the director search committee includes artist Melanie Manchot and curator David Dibosa). In 2009, Blazwick oversaw a 13m capital project that combined the original 1901 building with the old library nearby, doubling the gallery’s footprint. The expansion provided space for new orders which were launched in 2009 with Goshka Macugas’ tribute to Picassos Guernica (1937); other artists featured in the program include Kader Attia (2013), Alicja Kwade (2016) and Nalini Malani (2020). The expanded gallery also includes space for exhibitions drawn from an annual private or public collection of guests, including the D. Daskalopoulos Collection (2010), the Government Art Collection (2011) and the Sandretto Re Rebaudengo Collection ( 2012). Blazwick is also committed to showing the art of women, launching exhibitions dedicated to Nan Goldin, Alice Neel, Cristina Iglesias and Eileen Agar, presenting a retrospective last year tracing the 70-year career of the British surrealist. In 2005, she also launched the Max Mara Art Prize for Women. Blazwick has also pledged to halve the carbon footprint of galleries by 2030, in collaboration with the charity Gallery Climate Coalition; She will leave the Whitechapel in April but will remain Emeritus Conservative until 2023. In an interview in 2000, Blazwick described her plans for the Whitechapel after leaving Tate Modern where she was Director of Exhibitions and Exhibitions. There has to be the combination of bringing important international work to London; looking at canonical figures and people who have stood outside the canon and, of course, providing a platform for emerging artists. There is a lot of reach, she said, adding that the Whitechapel needs to be relevant to a professional audience but also to have wider appeal to a more general audience.

