Deepika Padukone thanks the “beautiful” Katrina Kaif, sends kisses to Priyanka Chopra. Discover their publications | Bollywood





Actor Deepika Padukone turned 35 on Wednesday. As she celebrated her birthday by announcing the new release date for her next film Gehrayiaan, Deepika received a lot of love and birthday wishes from her fellow Bollywood players. The actor took to Instagram to build mutual appreciation and to thank his fellow actors. Several actors wished Deepika on Wednesday on their Instagram stories. Her Bajirao Mastani co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a photo of the two of them and wrote, Heres wishing the incredible Deepika Padukone the happiest birthday. Later Wednesday evening, Deepika re-shared the photo with a mwah GIF and hearts, thanking Priyanka. Katrina Kaif also wished Deepika her birthday, sharing a photo of the actor on her Instagram Story and wrote, May this year be full of health, peace and happiness. Deepika responded by writing: Thank you my beautiful @katrinakaif. Among the other actors Deepika thanked for wishing her were Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Prabhas, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sonakshi Sinha, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vaani Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Ammy Virk. Sharing a poster of Gehraiyaan, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone. May you shine brighter and I can’t wait to see all the magic you have in store for us this year. Calling him the most gracious, worthy and inspiring actor, Janhvi further wished him all the love, luck and happiness in the world, before adding, PS- Gehrayiaan looks crazy! Deepika reshared the image, writing xoxo and sharing a cute pie GIF to thank Janhvi. Read also : Postponed Gehraiyaan star Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya to release February 11 now Gehrayiaan, directed by Shakun Batra, stars Deepika along with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa and is slated for release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. Apart from that, the actor will also be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in Fighter, a remake of The Intern and opposite Shah Rukh Khan in his comeback film Pathan.

