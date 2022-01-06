Omicron wave forces Grammys postponement, Sundance goes liveExBulletin

The latest variant of COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc in the arts. The Sundance Film Festival will be completely virtual this year, and the Grammy Awards are postponed indefinitely.

STEVE INSKEEP, HTE:

2022 was to be the year of the resumption of major entertainment shows. The omicron variant stifles these plans. The Grammy Awards and the Sundance Film Festival announced yesterday that they will not be hosting their live events as planned. There is at least part of the culture, however, that continues, and that is reporting. From NPR Culture, correspondent Anastasia Tsioulcas.

ANASTASIA TSIOULCAS, BYLINE: There has been a lot of talk in the industry around this year’s Grammy nominees list. While pop idol Justin Bieber and rapper Doja Cat each garnered eight nominations, it was conductor, pianist and composer Jon Batiste leading the way with 11 nominations, most notably for the album. year and registration of the year.

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “LIBERTÉ”)

JON BATISTE: (singing) When I move my body like this, I don’t know why, but I want freedom. I hear a song that brings me back. And I let go with so much freedom.

TSIOULCAS: The Music Awards were scheduled to be handed out on January 31, with the usual and vibrant live broadcast of the Grammys on CBS. But in a joint statement released yesterday, CBS and the Recording Academy, the organization behind the awards, said holding the ceremony in person, I quote, “just carries too much risk.” In addition to the annual Los Angeles televised ceremony, the Grammys also include a lengthy pre-air awards ceremony involving hundreds of other nominees. No new award date has been announced. Even before omicron’s postponement, the Grammy Awards were already facing an uphill battle. Audience for last year’s ceremony fell to 8.8 million, a 53% drop from its 2020 numbers and the lowest broadcast audience ever for the Grammys. Meanwhile, several prominent black musicians including Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj and others have criticized the awards for ignoring black performers in top categories. Rapper and singer Drake has withdrawn from the competition altogether.

(EXCERPT FROM THE SONG, “WAY 2 SEXY”)

DRAKE: (Rapper) OK. Very well. It is very good. OKAY. I feel too sexy to take requests. And I’m way too sexy to go unprotected. And she busted a Tesla, now she’s going electric.

TSIOULCAS: Just minutes after the postponement of the Grammys became public, the Sundance Film Festival announced that it was putting all of its offerings online rather than hosting screenings or in-person events in Park City, Utah. Last year its hit was the musical documentary “Summer Of Soul”, which chronicled the memorable performances of artists like Stevie Wonder.

(EXTRACT FROM THE DOCUMENTARY, “SUMMER OF SOUL”)

STEVIE WONDER: (singing) Here we go again. We have to do a groove. Got to groove, baby, my love.

TSIOULCAS: In its press release, the festival said it would be irresponsible to make any other choice, adding, citing, “as a nonprofit, our spirit at Sundance is to make something work against everything. expectation. But with the number of cases expected to peak in our host community during festival week, we cannot knowingly put our staff and community at risk. ” The fully virtual, 11-day Sundance Film Festival begins January 20.

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “SUMMER OF SOUL”)

WONDER: (Singing) It’s your thing. Do what you want. Don’t let me tell you who to give you …

TSIOULCAS: Anastasia Tsioulcas, NPR News, New York.

(EXTRACT FROM THE DOCUMENTARY, “SUMMER OF SOUL”)

WONDER: (Singing) As long – as long – as long as you give me.

