Hollywood remembers the director and his masterpieces – Deadline

Tributes are pouring in after the death of director and standard-bearer of classic Hollywood cinema, Peter Bogdanovich, now 82.

Francis Ford Coppola made the following statement to Deadline:

Oh my gosh, a shock. I am devastated. He was a wonderful and awesome artist. I will never forget to attend a THE LAST PICTURE SHOW premiere. I remember at the end the audience leapt all around me clapping for easily 15 minutes. I will never forget, even though I felt that I had never felt such a reaction myself, that Peter and his film deserved it. May he sleep in happiness for all eternity, forever enjoying the thrill of our applause.

Barbra Streisand played the director’s comedy in 1972 What’s up doc?. “Peter always made me laugh! she wrote today in remembrance. “He’s going to keep making them laugh up there too.” May he rest in peace.”

Friend and colleague director Guillermo del Toro called Bogdanovich’s films “masterpieces” and said: “He has interviewed and dedicated to himself the lives and work of filmmakers more classic than almost any other. of his generation. “

Tatum O’Neal, who at age 10 won an Oscar for his work as a director Moon paper, posted a heartfelt message thanking him for making him feel safe on set. Cher also posted a souvenir. Read them here.

Writer-director Rod Lurie called Bogdanovich’s Saint Jacques a “masterpiece” and credited him with inspiring his own cinema.

“In many ways he was the pole star of my career,” Lurie wrote.

