‘The Daily Show’ installs monuments to Trump and Cruz in New York on January 6





1/5 Trevor Noah hosts “The Daily Show,” which on Thursday unveiled plaques featuring President Donald Trump, Senator Ted Cruz and other “Heroes of the Freedomsurrection” in Manhattan. File photo by John Angelillo / UPI | License photo Jan. 6 (UPI) – The daily show installed monuments in New York City marking the anniversary of the Jan.6, 2021 bombing of the U.S. Capitol. The Comedy Central series unveiled plaques in Manhattan on Thursday featuring President Donald Trump, Senator Ted Cruz and other “Heroes of the Freedomsurrection.” “We erected monuments to the patriots who fought against America on January 6. Please don’t destroy them, because history. 23rd St. and Broadway. Today only until 11pm “, producers tweeted. The description under Trump’s image indicates that “no hero played a greater role in the Freedomsurrection” than the former president. “While his efforts were not enough to keep him in the White House, his bravery on January 6 will never be forgotten, unless the Republicans take over Congress and disband the committees of inquiry,” reads. one on the plate. The daily show is hosted by South African comedian Trevor Noah. President Joe Biden on Thursday slammed Trump in a speech commemorating the anniversary of the January 6 riot, where Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building in Washington, DC “I will stand in the breach. I will defend this nation and I will not allow anyone to put a dagger in the throat of democracy,” Biden said. In the year since the attack, more than 700 people have been charged with crimes for their participation in what has been described as an insurgency. A select group of House members are working together to gather more information about the riots and the Trump administration’s response.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/01/06/Daily-Show-Jan-6-insurrection-monuments/4631641488452/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos