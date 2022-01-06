13 B-Town Celebrities You Probably Didn’t Know Changed Their Names Before Entering Bollywood





Not many people know this, but several celebrities have chosen to use stage names or shorten their real names because they look more attractive in the entertainment world. Some even changed their last name because it was too hard to pronounce or change completely for them to stand out in a unique way. Believe it or not, many celebrities were born with much longer names than the ones they use today. here are the B-Town Celebrities which bear stage names and not the real names given to them at birth: BCCL 1. John Abraham Bollywood poster, John Abraham’s real name is Farhan Abraham whom he changed to John before … Read more Bollywood poster, that of John Abraham his real name is Farhan Abraham whom he changed to John before entering Bollywood. Read less BCCL 2. Akshay Kumar Khiladi, Akshay Kumar’s real name is Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia which he changed after doing his Bollywo … Read more Khiladi, Akshay Kumar his real name is Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia which he changed after making his Bollywood debut with a 10 second appearance in a Mahesh Bhatt director titled “Aaj” in which he played a martial arts instructor by the name of Akshay. Read less BCCL 3. Sunny field The most powerful actor in Bollywood, the original name of Sunny Deol is Ajay Singh Deol. His name was Sunny … Read more Most powerful actor in Bollywood, Sunny Deol’s the original name is Ajay Singh Deol. His name was Sunny at home and made an entry of the same name in Bollywood with the film Betaab (1983). Read less BCCL 4. Tiger Shroff Born March 2, 1990, Tiger Shroff’s real name is “Jai Hemant Shroff”. Her dad Jackie Shroff called … Read more Born March 2, 1990, Tiger shroff his real name is ‘Jai Hemant Shroff’. His father Jackie Shroff called him a tiger since he was a child because he said he would bite as such when he was little. According to TOI’s report, Tiger was offered the lead role on the TV show Fauji ‘in 2009, but he turned down the offer because he didn’t want to go the route that starts with TV and ends in TV shows. films and made his acting debut with the surprise hit Heropanti. Read less BCCL 5. Saif Ali Khan Son of actress Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan was born Sajid Ali Khan on August 16, 1970. The actor made his acting debut with Parampara (1993). BCCL 6. Kiara Advani Kabeer Singh actress, Kiara Advani’s real name is Aaliya Advani. She changed her name to Kiara a … Read more Kabeer Singh actress, Kiara Advani’s real name is Aaliya Advani. She changed her name to Kiara after advice from Salman Khan. Aliya is my first name. Salman suggested that I change it because of Alia Bhatt as there cannot be two actresses of the same name in Bollywood., Kiara said according to koimoi reports. Read less BCCL 7. Ayushmann Khurrana Born September 14, 1984 in Chandigarh, Ayushmann Khurrana began his career as a popular radio host … Read more Born September 14, 1984 in Chandigarh, Ayushmann Khurrana began his career as a popular radio jockey, and eventually went on to become a VJ on MTV India and one of the most popular animators in India who made his acting debut. with Vicky Donor and gave consecutive hits after that. His real name was Nishant Khurrana who was changed by his father to Ayushman Khurana when he was 3 years old. Read less BCCL 8. Shilpa Shetty Few of you know that Shilpa Shetty’s real name was Ashwini, who was changed to Shilpa by her mother Sunanda Shetty, who is also an astrologer because he offered better prospects for her daughter according to numerology and would do wonders for the career of his daughter. BCCL 9. Sridevi Legendary actress and producer who has passed away, Sridevi’s real name was Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan when she was born. She was the first actress to be awarded the superstar label. BCCL 10. Rekha The original name of Evergreen Indian film actress Rekha is Bhanurekha Gemini Ganesan. She changed her name to Rekha before starting her Bollywood career. The actress was honored by Padma Shri for her immense contribution to Indian cinema by the Indian government.

