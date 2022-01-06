Robert Mosca stabbed to death on New Years Day in North Hollywood





NORTH HOLLYWOOD (KABC) – A working actor was murdered early in the New Years following a showdown in North Hollywood. Friends speak out as police track down the killer. As investigators continue to process any clues that may reveal who killed Robert Mosca, 50, his friends are trying to figure out how. The Philadelphia native worked on “Dr. Ken” as an extra and “The People vs. OJ Simpson” in pursuit of his Hollywood dreams. “He wasn’t one of those people waiting for the phone call, like he was there every day, every other day, trying to make things happen,” said one of Mosca’s friends Brian. DiLoreto. Friends remember Mosca for who he was as a person. “The kind of person who if you sit down and talk to him for five minutes, an hour goes by,” said Dustin Arth. Mosca’s life was tragically cut short just over an hour after the start of 2022 near Vineland Place and Sarah Street in North Hollywood. The Los Angeles Police Department said one person surrendered to Mosca and the two people he was with. At one point, Mosca and this individual clashed, and then this person stabbed Mosca, according to police. Friends don’t believe he knew the homicide suspect and say they wouldn’t be surprised if his life ended with the same values ​​as the way he lived. “He’s the kind of friend that I think everyone deserves to have in their life at some point,” said DiLoreto. “And knowing him, he probably would have stepped up his efforts. He would have been the one who would have tried to protect his other friends. It doesn’t shock me, he was the one who got it,” Arth added. As police continue their work, they have yet to release an official sketch of the stabbed suspect. This usually involves multiple witness interviews and surveillance reviews. LAPD asks anyone with information regarding this crime to contact them immediately.

