Salman Khan’s ex Somy Ali reveals the reason for the duo’s split

Former actor Somy Alia, who came out Salman khan in the 90s revealed the reason for his breakup with Salman. She also congratulated Salman’s parents and shared what she learned from them. According to reports, Salman and Somy were in a relationship from 1991 to 1999.

In an interview with a major newspaper, Somy said: “I learned a lot from his parents and his family. I also learned from Salman. At the end of the day, in any relationship, if you’re not happy, it’s better to separate. This was the case with the relationship between Salman and me. I have decided to return to America.

She added, “What I learned from her parents is so phenomenal. They had an open house. Every day people came and went. They would love them and feed them. The door was never closed. Another crucial lesson I learned is that we are all the same They made no difference in religion They never saw a difference in religion It is very important to learn from them.

Somy also informed that she started seeing Salman when she was 17. She was fascinated by Salman after watching Maine Pyaar Kiya and also revealed that she had come to India to marry him. They both started dating a year after she confessed her feelings for him.

Somy has worked in films such as Krishan Avtaar with Mithun Chakraborty, Yaar Gaddar with Saif Ali Khan and Anth with Suniel Shetty during his brief career in Bollywood. She also made a movie with Salman which was later shelved.