Inside Fannys at the Academy Museum, a throwback to Hollywood’s golden age





There is a slight rattle then the rustle of the fabric, the first clues that a cart is passing in front of the table. Fanny, the new flagship restaurant of the glamorous Miracle Miles Cinema Academy Museum. The property, next to LACMA and opposite the Petersen Automotive Museum, is a nearly $ 500 million ode to Los Angeles’ own history of celluloid, a hotbed for cinematic ephemera and nostalgia. So it makes sense that restaurateur Bill Chait, his partner Carl Schuster and chef Raphael Francois want to build a dining room with the same twist to Hollywood’s golden age. Here the costumes are ironed and the cabins are velvety, and the steaks arrive like cable cars. Due to the larger museums open all day, it was imperative that Fannys opened last fall to serve daytime patrons with premium sandwiches, salads and take-out. The more laid back model of sunlight worked, but failed to deliver the full evening service experience envisioned by Chait, Schuster or the Fran and Ray Stark Foundation, longtime benefactors of the museum who have contributed. to put Fannys in the foreground. It wasn’t until recently that the 10,000-square-foot, two-story space felt alive with purpose, diners bathed in the kind of dim golden light that makes everyone feel like a movie star. . Schuster, who spent years in the Wolfgang Puck restoration empire, pushed for put service at the center of the dinner show, and so far it seems to be working. Bringing a restaurant like Fannys to life is a large, multidimensional business, says Schuster. We make sure to perform at the highest level every step of the way. During service, diners will find suitable captains roaming the tall, dark room, making their way to large tables for serving cheese or slicing just seared steak. All kinds of preparations are made with the cart, from freshly prepared salads to finishing in sauce; the cut of prime rib is a spectacle in itself. His classic LA stuff, taken from the past at places like the Brown Derby and Lawrys, but molded to suit a modern (albeit slightly older) clientele. The 32-ounce tomahawk costs $ 140 on the bill, while Julian Cox cocktails hover north of a golden price of $ 18 to match the shimmering room, conceptualized by architect Osvaldo Maiozzi and designed by Commune Design. Arrive on a good night and you might even find a DJ playing sweet tunes, tucked away in a corner. Still, for a certain type of Angeleno (especially those with a thirst for history and Hollywood theater), it’s hard to pass up the opportunity to dine out. named for Fanny Brice. It’s also welcoming to see a return of captains and costumes and serving carts and table preparations. LA as a food town is about a lot, sometimes even whimsical, and leaving room for all types of experiences is part of what makes the city vibrate with vitality. After nearly two years of a global pandemic, with closures and service issues, worker shortages and supply chain issues all damaging, with everyone still lingering to hear the faint rattle and clatter of fabric as a cart rolls looks particularly cinematic. At Fannys, that’s the goal. Fanny is now open for dinner service as well as daytime dining at 6067 Wilshire Boulevard, maintaining full evening service hours Wednesday through Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The opening menu is here.

6067 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, California 90036



