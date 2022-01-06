Sara Ali Khan reveals how grandmother Sharmila Tagore reacted to her performance in Atrangi Re





Sara Ali Khan with her grandmother Sharmila Tagore. (courtesy : saraalikhan95) Strong points Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Atrangi Re

The film also starred Dhanush and Akshay Kumar

The film was directed by Aanand L Rai New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan, who recently starred in Atrangi Re, with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama revealed how her family reacted to her performance in Atrangi Re. Speaking about her grandmother Sharmila Tagore’s reaction to the film, the 26-year-old actress said, “My Grandmother send me the comments she received. People say she should be proud of her granddaughter. Aur meri daadi ka pet name rinku haiis also the name of my character. Therefore, some people say that “it’s so nice to see Junior Rinku”. In short, it is very touching and overwhelming. “ Sara Ali Khan also spoke about her father Saif Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh reacting to the film and she told Bollywood Hungama: “While they really, really enjoyed the film, the most important thing is that they both send me messages, reviews and tweets about what others are saying about my performance. As actors, I think they understand the importance of knowing what others are saying about our work . Sara Ali Khan’s parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are also actors. His father is now married to Kareena Kapoor, with whom he has two sons. Sharmila Tagore, which was cast by iconic filmmaker Satyajit Ray in the 1959 Bengali film Apur Sansar, entered Bollywood with the 1964 film Cashmere Ki Kali. She has worked in many successful Bollywood films like Chupke chupke, Amar Prem among others. Sharmila Tagore married legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1969. The couple welcomed their son, actor Saif Ali Khan, in 1970, daughter Saba, who is now a jewelry designer, in 1976 and actress. -author Soha Ali Khan in 1978. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi died after battling a lung infection at the age of 70 in 2011.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/sara-ali-khan-reveals-how-grandmother-sharmila-tagore-reacted-to-her-performance-in-atrangi-re-2692566 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos