Death of Peter Bogdanovich: the actor of the sopranos dies at the age of 82
Oscar-nominated director and actor Peter Bogdanovich has died aged 82.
Bogdanovich, who was best known for directing films such as The Last Picture Show and Paper Moon, died of natural causes shortly after midnight, his daughter Antonia confirmed. to the Hollywood Reporter.
Reacting to the news, Bogdanovich’s friend and filmmaker Guillermo del Toro tweeted in a lengthy statement: He was a dear friend and a champion of cinema. He gave birth to masterpieces as a director and was a most brilliant human. On his own, he has interviewed and dedicated the lives and work of more classic filmmakers than almost anyone else of his generation.
He became a close friend and was active and brilliant until the end. He was working on a beautiful script and talking about crafts and ideas was delicious.
A Pure Cinephile Please watch Paper Moon tonight. Or The Last Picture Show, or Whats Up Doc? or Targets so that he can stay there alive and remember all he has accomplished as a filmmaker. And if you can, read his beautiful books: Who The Devil Made It, Who The Devil Is In It, Movie of the Week, etc, etc, because they are love letters to the cinema on its scale and ambition. .
He added: I had the honor of meeting Peter and sharing time with him. If you know his work, please honor him. If not, please familiarize yourself with it.
Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola also said: Oh my God, a shock. I am devastated. He was a wonderful and awesome artist. I will never forget to attend a premiere of The Last Picture Show.
I remember at the end the audience leapt all around me clapping for easily 15 minutes. I will never forget, even though I felt that I had never felt such a reaction myself, that Peter and his film deserved it. May he sleep in happiness for all eternity, forever enjoying the thrill of our applause.
Paper Moon actress Tatum ONeal wrote: Peter was my heaven and my land. A father figure. A friend. From Paper Moon to Nickelodeon, he’s always made me feel safe. I love you, Pierre.
Hailed as a new Hollywood director, Bogdanovich’s 1971 film The Last Picture Show received eight Oscar nominations, including Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.
The following year, he enjoyed box office success with the comedy Whats Up Doc? and again with Paper Moon, which earned him a nod for Best Director at the Golden Globes.
As an actor, Bogdanovich is well known for his role in the acclaimed HBO series The Sopranos, in which he played Elliot Kupferberg, who tried to convince Dr. Melfi that she should refer his patient, Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), to another colleague because he was a mafia boss.
Bogdanovich who appeared in Orson Welles’ latest film, The Other Side of the Wind, released in 2018.
Besides his daughter Antonia, the filmmaker is survived by his grandchildren; Maceo, Levi and Wyatt.
