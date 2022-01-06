Remembering Peter Bogdanovich: From Maverick Director to Hollywood Icon

The death of director Peter Bogdanovich on January 6 at the age of 82 marks the loss of a non-conformist director (“The Last Picture Show”, What’s New, Doc? ”,“ Paper Moon ”,“ Saint Jack ”,“ They All Laughed ”) which also kept the classic Hollywood spirit alive with its entertaining anecdotes and precise impressions. He was truly a bridge to the past that served as his muse at a time when he was also mourning the decline of Hollywood storytelling. For Bogdanovich, the difference between classic and post-modern Hollywood was a full meal versus an appetizer.

The first time I interviewed Peter was for a story on “Mask” in 1985 when I was with The Hollywood Reporter. He was in the midst of a legal battle to secure the rights to some of Bruce Springsteen’s songs for his biopic on Rocky Dennis (Eric Stoltz), the sweet teenager who suffered from lionitis, and his struggle to survive with his mother (Cher). Rocky adored Springsteen’s music, which was a constant source of joy to him, but Peter lost the battle, suing Universal in the process. However, he ultimately triumphed by restoring Springsteen’s tracks for a Director’s Cut DVD release in 2004.

My meeting with the director was straight out of “Sunset Boulevard”. In fact, he lived in Sunset across from UCLA on the Copa de Oro, in a house previously owned by Orson Welles. Peter wasn’t Norma Desmond, but he clung to old Hollywood in a surreal and sometimes sad way. He greeted me by asking me about the derivation of my last name. It was a replay of the first time he met Orson Welles, who asked the same question. While discussing “Mask”, I immediately fell in love with Peter with my own passion for classic Hollywood cinema. He smiled, knowing he could regale me with the full performance of anecdotes and impressions. He confided that “Mask” had elements of Ford’s cavalry footage with the biker cast, and that’s why he hired Harry Carey Jr., who was a regular at Ford (“The Searchers”). .

Staying in the Western vein, he spoke of close friends Ford and Howard Hawks, and reiterated how Ford envies the performance Hawks got from John Wayne in “Red River.” And when Peter tried to direct “Lonesome Dove” (which he co-wrote with Larry McMurtry from “The Last Picture Show”), he tried to attract Wayne, James Stewart, and Henry Fonda. But Wayne said no, “Why would I want to make a movie about the death of the western?” What Peter completely sympathized with. By the way, Ford has already done it with “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” with Wayne and Stewart. So Peter left the project and it became the famous miniseries with Robert Duvall and Tommy Lee Jones.

I suddenly found myself in a role reversal of Peter’s famous stint as writer Esquire, who came to Hollywood from New York to launch a career as a director by first interviewing many senior directors after their prime. It was the biggest internship possible, getting close to Welles, Ford, Hawks, Alfred Hitchcock and many more. Only my focus was strictly journalistic and I continued to interview Peter on and off until the 21st century. The most memorable exchange took place in a Los Angeles Times article about its collection of interviews with filmmakers, “Who the Devil Made It: Conversations with Legendary Film Directors” (Ballantine Books).

For fun, I did it in the form of questions and answers in the style of “Hitchcock / Truffaut”. Indeed, we discussed the differences between the two interviews with Hitch, and Peter insisted that he had the advantage over Truffaut because he didn’t need a translator, and he also found out unique ideas. For example, he asked the Master of Suspense to explain the difference between English and American audiences: in England men decided what to see, and in America it was the opposite. Hitchcock learned this from producer David O’Selznick while directing “Rebecca” and changed his narration accordingly.

Speaking of Hitch, Peter recalled what it was like to attend the first press screening of “Psycho” in New York in 1960. It was late morning and when Janet Leigh was shockingly murdered. in the Shower by Anthony Perkins’ Norman Bates, he had never heard such screams from critics before. Even him shouted. But Peter’s best anecdote about Hitch was when he took an elevator with him to New York. As people gathered inside, Hitch suddenly began to describe a grisly murder that caught everyone’s attention. That is, until he slyly cuts the anecdote to get out of the elevator with Peter. Hitch simply smiles at Peter and is happy to explain that awakening was one of his favorite routines.

We also discussed Peter’s films. While he naturally held “The Last Picture Show” and “Paper Moon” in high regard, Peter also had a soft spot for “Saint Jack”, the sad drama starring Ben Gazzara as an American pimp in Singapore. (in which he cast George Lazenby, the only Leap of “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service”, as a blackmailed gay politician). Still, Peter chose “They All Laughed,” the romantic comedy starring John Ritter, Dorothy Stratten, Gazzara and Audrey Hepburn, as his best film. Of course, he had deep emotional ties to the film, given his love affair with Stratten, who was murdered prior to the film’s release by her ex-husband Paul Snider (the subject of Bob Fosse’s biopic, ” Star 80 “). But he’s had the time of his life to make romance in the vein of Hawks’ “To have and not to have.” And he couldn’t help but raving about Ritter’s comedic timing and the promise the handsome Stratten showed (reminiscent of Cybill Shepherd on “The Last Picture Show”). But more than anything, he thought it best expressed his storytelling philosophy on love and romance with old Hollywood.

In fact, I was also a champion of “They All Laughed”, finding it totally charming and sublime. But we had our only disagreement over the re-released version of the film. Peter cut the very long setup in an effort to gain wider acceptance and give the film (which he himself distributed) a second chance at success. However, I argued, the extended setup was needed to set the delicate tone and all the secret romances. Years later, Peter restored the opening for a director’s DVD, so in retrospect we were in agreement on his masterpiece. And, in the end, the Maverick prevailed trusting his original instincts.

