This weekend at the cinema: January 7, 2022 | Culture & Leisure





The 355 PG-13, 122 min. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theater) Action thriller. A group of prominent female agents from government agencies around the world are trying to stop an organization from acquiring a deadly weapon to plunge the world into chaos. With Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyongo, Penlope Cruz and Diane Kruger. Matrix resurrections R, 148 min. (Cinema Movies 10) Action / science fiction. To find out if his reality is a physical or a mental construct, Mr. Anderson, aka Neo, will have to choose to follow the White Rabbit once again. If he has learned anything, it is that this choice, although an illusion, is still the only way out or into the matrix. Neo already knows what to do, but what he doesn’t yet know is that the Matrix is ​​stronger, safer, and far more dangerous than ever. With Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. The man of kings R, 131 min. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theater) Action / adventure. One man must race against time to stop the worst tyrants and criminal minds in history as they come together to prepare for a war that could wipe out millions and destroy mankind. With Ralph Fiennes, Colin Firth and Gemma Arterton. Sing 2 PG, 110 min. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theater) Musical comedy. Can-do koala Buster Moon and his troupe of animal stars prepare to put on a dazzling spectacle on stage in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s only one problem he has to find and persuade the world’s loneliest rockstar to join them. What begins as Busters dreams of great success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken hearted. With Taron Egerton, Bono and Scarlett Johansson. American Underdog PG, 112 min. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theater) Theater / sport. The inspiring true story of Kurt Warner, who overcomes years of challenges and setbacks to become two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame quarterback. Just when his dreams seem almost out of reach, it is only with the support of his wife, Brenda, and the encouragement of his family, coaches and teammates that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show. to the world the champion he already is. With Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin and Dennis Quaid. Spider-Man: No Path Home PG-13, 148 min. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theater) Action / adventure. Peter Parker is exposed and is no longer able to separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes get even more dangerous, forcing him to find out what it really means to be Spider-Man. With Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jon Favreau. West Side Story PG-13, 156 min. (Supreme Theater) Music / romance. Love at first sight strikes when young Tony sees Maria at a high school ball in 1957 in New York. Their burgeoning romance helps fuel the fire between the warring Jets and Sharks, two rival gangs vying for control of the streets. With Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort and Rita Moreno. Ghostbusters: the afterlife PG-13, 124 min. (Cinema Movies 10) Fantastic / comedy. When a single mom and her two children move to a new city, they soon discover they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. With Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Bill Murray.

